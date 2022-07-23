Step 3: An example of positive feedback in the menstrual cycle is the surge of LH (Luteinizing Hormone) that occurs just before ovulation. The rising level of estrogen from the developing follicle triggers a surge in LH. This surge of LH then triggers ovulation, which is the release of the egg from the follicle. This is a positive feedback loop because the increase in estrogen leads to an increase in LH, which then leads to an event (ovulation) that further increases the level of estrogen.