Ch. 47 - Animal Reproduction and Development
Chapter 47, Problem 8

Give examples of negative and positive feedback in hormonal control of the human menstrual cycle. Why can a high estradiol level be considered a 'readiness' signal from a follicle?

Step 1: Let's start by understanding the concepts of negative and positive feedback in hormonal control. In negative feedback, the body responds in such a way as to reverse the direction of a change and this tends to keep the internal environment at a steady state. In positive feedback, the body responds in such a way as to increase the change in a particular direction. This mechanism amplifies the changes and moves the system away from its starting state.
Step 2: Now, let's discuss the examples of negative and positive feedback in the human menstrual cycle. An example of negative feedback is the regulation of the hormone FSH (Follicle Stimulating Hormone). When the level of FSH rises, it stimulates the development of a follicle in the ovary, which then produces estrogen. As the level of estrogen increases, it inhibits the production of FSH, thus completing a negative feedback loop.
Step 3: An example of positive feedback in the menstrual cycle is the surge of LH (Luteinizing Hormone) that occurs just before ovulation. The rising level of estrogen from the developing follicle triggers a surge in LH. This surge of LH then triggers ovulation, which is the release of the egg from the follicle. This is a positive feedback loop because the increase in estrogen leads to an increase in LH, which then leads to an event (ovulation) that further increases the level of estrogen.
Step 4: Now, let's understand why a high estradiol level can be considered a 'readiness' signal from a follicle. Estradiol is a form of estrogen, the primary female sex hormone. As the follicle develops, it produces increasing amounts of estradiol. A high level of estradiol indicates that the follicle is mature and ready for ovulation. It signals the hypothalamus and pituitary gland to trigger the LH surge, which leads to ovulation.
Step 5: In summary, the menstrual cycle is regulated by a complex interplay of hormones, which are controlled by both negative and positive feedback mechanisms. A high level of estradiol is a signal that the follicle is ready for ovulation.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hormonal Feedback Mechanisms

Hormonal feedback mechanisms are processes by which the endocrine system regulates hormone levels through feedback loops. Positive feedback amplifies a response, while negative feedback reduces it. In the menstrual cycle, these mechanisms ensure the proper timing of ovulation and menstruation, maintaining hormonal balance.
Estradiol's Role in the Menstrual Cycle

Estradiol is a key estrogen hormone produced by developing follicles in the ovaries. It plays a crucial role in regulating the menstrual cycle, particularly in promoting the thickening of the uterine lining and triggering the LH surge that leads to ovulation. High levels of estradiol signal that a follicle is mature and ready for ovulation.
Follicular Development and Ovulation

Follicular development refers to the maturation of ovarian follicles, which contain eggs. As follicles grow, they produce increasing amounts of estradiol. The readiness signal from a follicle, indicated by high estradiol levels, suggests that the follicle is prepared to release an egg, thus initiating the ovulatory phase of the menstrual cycle.
