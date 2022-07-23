Skip to main content
Ch. 47 - Animal Reproduction and Development
Chapter 47, Problem 9

Propose an experiment to test the hypothesis that cells from only one region of a frog blastula form the ectoderm. What results from this experiment would support this hypothesis?



Step 1: Understand the hypothesis. The hypothesis states that cells from only one region of a frog blastula form the ectoderm. The ectoderm is the outermost layer of cells or tissue of an embryo in early development, or the parts derived from this, which include the epidermis, and nerve tissue.
Step 2: Design the experiment. One way to test this hypothesis is through a technique called fate mapping. This involves marking cells in a specific region of the blastula and then tracking where these cells end up in the later stages of development. In this case, you would mark cells in one region of the frog blastula and then observe whether these cells form the ectoderm.
Step 3: Conduct the experiment. Use a non-toxic dye or a fluorescent protein to mark the cells in the specific region of the frog blastula. Then, allow the frog embryo to develop normally.
Step 4: Observe and record the results. After the frog embryo has developed, observe where the marked cells have ended up. If the marked cells form the ectoderm, this would support the hypothesis.
Step 5: Analyze and interpret the results. If the marked cells are found in the ectoderm, this would support the hypothesis that cells from only one region of a frog blastula form the ectoderm. If the marked cells are found in other layers as well, this would suggest that cells from other regions can also contribute to the formation of the ectoderm.



Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Blastula Development

The blastula is an early stage of embryonic development characterized by a hollow sphere of cells. In frogs, this stage is crucial as it sets the foundation for the differentiation of germ layers, including ectoderm, mesoderm, and endoderm. Understanding the structure and function of the blastula is essential for designing experiments that investigate cell fate and lineage.
Cleavage and Blastulation

Ectoderm Formation

The ectoderm is one of the three primary germ layers formed during embryogenesis, giving rise to structures such as the skin and nervous system. In frogs, ectodermal cells are typically derived from specific regions of the blastula. Identifying the role of these regions in ectoderm formation is critical for testing the hypothesis regarding cell differentiation.
Formation & Breakdown of Polysaccharides

Experimental Design in Developmental Biology

Experimental design in developmental biology involves creating controlled experiments to test hypotheses about cell differentiation and fate. Techniques such as cell labeling, transplantation, or manipulation of specific blastula regions can provide insights into which cells contribute to the ectoderm. Analyzing the outcomes of these experiments helps validate or refute the proposed hypothesis.
Experimental Design Example 1
