The BMI z-score is a relative measure of body mass index (BMI) that takes into account age. Higher values represent heavier individuals for a given height. The table here shows the BMI z-score of pre- and post-pubertal girls at three ages.

Which of the following conclusions can you draw from the data?

a. At a given age, there are more girls with low BMI z-scores than with high BMI z-scores.

b. At a given age, girls with high BMI z-scores are more likely to have begun puberty than girls with low BMI z-scores.

c. Girls 11, 12, and 13 years of age are equally likely to have begun puberty.

d. There is no relationship between BMI z-score and age of beginning puberty.