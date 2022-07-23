True or false: The corpus luteum is retained upon implantation due to the presence of the hormone human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG).
How do spermatogenesis and oogenesis in humans differ with respect to numbers of cells produced, gamete size, and timing of the second meiotic division?
Summarize the experimental evidence that Daphnia require three cues to trigger sexual reproduction. Discuss what these cues indicate about the environment.
Many frogs and mice are similar in size, yet a frog egg is vastly larger than a mouse egg. Propose a plausible explanation for this difference in the egg size.
Give examples of negative and positive feedback in hormonal control of the human menstrual cycle. Why can a high estradiol level be considered a 'readiness' signal from a follicle?
Propose an experiment to test the hypothesis that cells from only one region of a frog blastula form the ectoderm. What results from this experiment would support this hypothesis?
The BMI z-score is a relative measure of body mass index (BMI) that takes into account age. Higher values represent heavier individuals for a given height. The table here shows the BMI z-score of pre- and post-pubertal girls at three ages.
Which of the following conclusions can you draw from the data?
a. At a given age, there are more girls with low BMI z-scores than with high BMI z-scores.
b. At a given age, girls with high BMI z-scores are more likely to have begun puberty than girls with low BMI z-scores.
c. Girls 11, 12, and 13 years of age are equally likely to have begun puberty.
d. There is no relationship between BMI z-score and age of beginning puberty.