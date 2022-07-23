Give examples of negative and positive feedback in hormonal control of the human menstrual cycle. Why can a high estradiol level be considered a 'readiness' signal from a follicle?
<Image>
In the 1960s, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a contraceptive that allowed women to plan desired pregnancies and prevent unwanted pregnancies. Oral hormonal contraception ('the pill') uses synthetic hormones similar in structure to progesterone and/or estradiol. What is the pill's mechanism of action?
Which of the following is the most effective form of contraception?
a. Condom
b. Diaphragm
c. Withdrawal
d. The pill
Propose an experiment to test the hypothesis that cells from only one region of a frog blastula form the ectoderm. What results from this experiment would support this hypothesis?
The BMI z-score is a relative measure of body mass index (BMI) that takes into account age. Higher values represent heavier individuals for a given height. The table here shows the BMI z-score of pre- and post-pubertal girls at three ages.
Which of the following conclusions can you draw from the data?
a. At a given age, there are more girls with low BMI z-scores than with high BMI z-scores.
b. At a given age, girls with high BMI z-scores are more likely to have begun puberty than girls with low BMI z-scores.
c. Girls 11, 12, and 13 years of age are equally likely to have begun puberty.
d. There is no relationship between BMI z-score and age of beginning puberty.
<Image>
Use your knowledge of the hormonal regulation of reproduction to predict the effect of a daily synthetic progesterone pill on (a) pituitary secretion of LH and FSH, and (b) ovarian secretion of estradiol and progesterone.
<Image>
Scientists confirmed the pill's mechanism of action by measuring plasma hormone levels in women before and after they went on the pill (* means P<0.05, ** means P<0.01, and *** means P<0.001). Do the data shown here support the hypothesis that the pill affects hormonal signaling?
<Image>
Use the information in the graph to explain how the pill affects each of the following: (a) maturation of a follicle, (b) thickening of the uterine lining during the follicular phase, (c) probability of ovulation, and (d) volume of menstrual fluid.