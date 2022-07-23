Skip to main content
Ch. 47 - Animal Reproduction and Development
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological Science
Ch. 47 - Animal Reproduction and DevelopmentProblem 11
Chapter 47, Problem 11

In the 1960s, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a contraceptive that allowed women to plan desired pregnancies and prevent unwanted pregnancies. Oral hormonal contraception ('the pill') uses synthetic hormones similar in structure to progesterone and/or estradiol. What is the pill's mechanism of action?
Which of the following is the most effective form of contraception?
a. Condom
b. Diaphragm
c. Withdrawal
d. The pill

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the mechanism of action of oral hormonal contraception: The pill contains synthetic hormones that mimic the natural hormones progesterone and/or estradiol. These hormones work primarily by preventing ovulation, which means they stop the ovaries from releasing eggs.
Explore how the pill prevents ovulation: The synthetic hormones in the pill maintain consistent hormone levels in the body, which tricks the body into thinking it is already pregnant. This prevents the release of the hormones that trigger ovulation.
Consider additional effects of the pill: Besides preventing ovulation, the pill also thickens the cervical mucus, making it difficult for sperm to enter the uterus, and alters the uterine lining, reducing the likelihood of implantation.
Compare the effectiveness of different contraceptive methods: The effectiveness of contraception is often measured by the failure rate, which is the percentage of women who experience an unintended pregnancy within the first year of use. The pill is generally more effective than condoms, diaphragms, and withdrawal when used correctly and consistently.
Identify the most effective form of contraception from the options given: Based on typical use, the pill is considered more effective than the other options listed (condom, diaphragm, withdrawal) due to its lower failure rate when taken as directed.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mechanism of Action of Oral Hormonal Contraception

Oral hormonal contraception, commonly known as 'the pill,' works primarily by preventing ovulation. It contains synthetic hormones similar to progesterone and estradiol, which inhibit the release of follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) and luteinizing hormone (LH) from the pituitary gland. This suppression prevents the ovaries from releasing eggs, thereby reducing the chance of fertilization and pregnancy.
Comparison of Contraceptive Effectiveness

The effectiveness of contraceptive methods varies significantly. The pill is considered one of the most effective forms when taken consistently and correctly, with a typical use failure rate of about 7%. In contrast, condoms and diaphragms have higher failure rates due to user error, and withdrawal is the least reliable method. Effectiveness is measured by the percentage of women who experience unintended pregnancies within the first year of use.
Synthetic Hormones in Contraception

Synthetic hormones used in contraceptive pills mimic natural hormones like progesterone and estradiol. These compounds are designed to maintain stable hormone levels in the body, preventing the hormonal fluctuations that trigger ovulation. By maintaining these levels, synthetic hormones effectively control the menstrual cycle and provide reliable contraception, while also offering benefits like reduced menstrual cramps and regulated cycles.
