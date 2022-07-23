Skip to main content
Ch. 49 - An Introduction to Ecology
Scientists predict that global climate change will cause a greater increase in average temperature at higher latitudes than in the tropics. This seems like good news since most of the world's biodiversity occurs in the tropics. However, recent data suggest that a smaller temperature change in the tropics will cause a larger physiological response in organisms there than the larger temperature change will in organisms in temperate areas. Based on what you have learned about thermal niches in this chapter, propose a hypothesis to explain this result.

Identify the concept of thermal niches: Thermal niches refer to the specific range of temperatures within which organisms are adapted to survive and function optimally. Each species has a unique thermal tolerance that influences its distribution and behavior.
Understand the difference in thermal niches between tropical and temperate organisms: Tropical organisms are adapted to relatively stable, narrow temperature ranges due to the consistent climate of the tropics. In contrast, temperate organisms are adapted to wider temperature ranges, experiencing more seasonal variability.
Formulate a hypothesis: Since tropical organisms are adapted to a narrow range of temperatures, even a small increase in temperature due to climate change could exceed their thermal tolerance limits, leading to greater physiological stress. On the other hand, temperate organisms, adapted to larger temperature fluctuations, might be more resilient to similar changes.
Consider the implications of physiological stress: Physiological stress in tropical organisms could lead to reduced fitness, affecting reproduction and survival rates. This could have cascading effects on ecosystem stability and biodiversity in the tropics.
Propose further research: To test this hypothesis, comparative studies could be conducted on the physiological responses of tropical and temperate organisms to controlled temperature changes. This would help in understanding the impact of global climate change on different biomes and guide conservation efforts.

Thermal Niches

Thermal niches refer to the specific temperature ranges within which an organism can survive, grow, and reproduce. These niches are crucial for understanding how species are adapted to their environments. Organisms in the tropics often have narrower thermal niches due to their long-term exposure to stable, warm temperatures, making them more sensitive to even slight temperature changes.
Physiological Response

Physiological response encompasses the changes in an organism's biological functions in reaction to environmental stimuli, such as temperature fluctuations. In tropical organisms, even minor temperature increases can lead to significant stress responses, affecting metabolism, reproduction, and survival. This heightened sensitivity can result in more pronounced effects compared to organisms in temperate regions, which may be better adapted to larger temperature variations.
Biodiversity and Climate Change

Biodiversity refers to the variety of life forms within a given ecosystem, and it is crucial for ecosystem resilience. Climate change poses a significant threat to biodiversity, particularly in the tropics, where many species are already at their thermal limits. Understanding how climate change impacts different regions helps predict shifts in species distributions and the potential loss of biodiversity, especially in areas where organisms are less adaptable to rapid environmental changes.
Textbook Question

Temperate forest in China and temperate forest in North America are part of the same biome but are distinct ecosystems. Explain.

Textbook Question

Compare the distribution of the natural terrestrial biomes of eastern North America with the distribution of anthropogenic biomes.

Textbook Question

Like Earth, Mars has seasons—its Northern Hemisphere experiences winter when its Southern Hemisphere experiences summer. Which statement is the best explanation for seasonality on Mars?

a. Mars is tilted on its axis.

b. Mars has an elliptical orbit that brings it closer to the Sun in summer than in winter.

c. Mars has a circular orbit and maintains a constant distance from the Sun.

d. The Southern Hemisphere of Mars consistently receives direct solar radiation.

Textbook Question

<Image?

The red lionfish, Pterois volitans, has beautiful red stripes, streaming fins, and a fearless disposition, and it is deadly. Native to the Pacific Ocean, the red lionfish was first discovered on coral reefs in the Bahamas in 1985. The species has spread to over 3 million square kilometers of the western Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. Lionfish have a voracious appetite for native fish, are armed with venomous spines, and have no natural predators in their new range.

Why are species like the lionfish considered 'invasive'?

a. They are found in areas where they are not native.

b. They were accidentally introduced by humans.

c. They spread aggressively and displace native species.

d. They are predators of other fish.

Textbook Question

<Image?

The red lionfish, Pterois volitans, has beautiful red stripes, streaming fins, and a fearless disposition, and it is deadly. Native to the Pacific Ocean, the red lionfish was first discovered on coral reefs in the Bahamas in 1985. The species has spread to over 3 million square kilometers of the western Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. Lionfish have a voracious appetite for native fish, are armed with venomous spines, and have no natural predators in their new range.

Lionfish are usually found in full-salinity seawater (35 parts per thousand). However, lab studies show that lionfish can tolerate salinities as low as 4 parts per thousand for several days, suggesting that the low-salinity water of estuaries (such as at the mouth of the Amazon River) may not be a barrier to lionfish dispersal along the coasts. Sketch a niche model predicting lionfish abundance as a function of salinity.

Textbook Question

The red lionfish, Pterois volitans, has beautiful red stripes, streaming fins, and a fearless disposition, and it is deadly. Native to the Pacific Ocean, the red lionfish was first discovered on coral reefs in the Bahamas in 1985. The species has spread to over 3 million square kilometers of the western Atlantic and Gulf of America (Gulf of Mexico). Lionfish have a voracious appetite for native fish, are armed with venomous spines, and have no natural predators in their new range.

DNA studies suggest that the lionfish invasion began with just a few females released off the coast of Florida, probably from a fish tank. Based on your knowledge of ocean currents, predict the direction in which the lionfish dispersed most quickly.

