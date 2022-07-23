Skip to main content
Ch. 49 - An Introduction to Ecology
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Chapter 49, Problem 13

The red lionfish, Pterois volitans, has beautiful red stripes, streaming fins, and a fearless disposition, and it is deadly. Native to the Pacific Ocean, the red lionfish was first discovered on coral reefs in the Bahamas in 1985. The species has spread to over 3 million square kilometers of the western Atlantic and Gulf of America (Gulf of Mexico). Lionfish have a voracious appetite for native fish, are armed with venomous spines, and have no natural predators in their new range.
DNA studies suggest that the lionfish invasion began with just a few females released off the coast of Florida, probably from a fish tank. Based on your knowledge of ocean currents, predict the direction in which the lionfish dispersed most quickly.

1
Understand the context: The red lionfish is an invasive species that has spread rapidly in the western Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. Its spread is influenced by ocean currents, which play a significant role in the dispersal of marine organisms.
Review the geography: The Bahamas, where the lionfish was first discovered, is located in the western Atlantic Ocean. The Gulf Stream, a major ocean current, flows northward along the eastern coast of the United States and then eastward across the Atlantic.
Consider the role of ocean currents: The Gulf Stream and other associated currents in the Atlantic likely facilitated the dispersal of lionfish larvae. These currents would carry the larvae northward along the U.S. coast and potentially eastward toward other regions.
Account for larval dispersal: Lionfish larvae are planktonic, meaning they drift with ocean currents. The direction and speed of their dispersal depend on the strength and flow of these currents, which are generally faster and more direct in the Gulf Stream.
Predict the dispersal direction: Based on the flow of the Gulf Stream and associated currents, the lionfish likely dispersed most quickly northward along the U.S. eastern seaboard and potentially eastward into the Atlantic. This prediction aligns with the known patterns of oceanic current movement in the region.

Invasive Species

Invasive species are non-native organisms that, when introduced to a new environment, can cause significant ecological disruption. They often outcompete local species for resources, leading to declines in native populations. The red lionfish is a prime example, as it has rapidly spread in the Atlantic, preying on local fish and disrupting marine ecosystems.
Ocean Currents

Ocean currents are large-scale movements of seawater driven by factors such as wind, water density differences, and the Earth's rotation. These currents play a crucial role in the dispersal of marine species, including invasive ones like the lionfish. Understanding the patterns of these currents can help predict the direction and speed of species spread in oceanic environments.
Venomous Adaptations

Venomous adaptations refer to the biological mechanisms that allow certain species to produce toxins for defense or predation. The red lionfish possesses venomous spines that deter predators and enhance its predatory efficiency. This adaptation not only aids in its survival but also contributes to its success as an invasive species, as it faces few threats in its new habitat.
