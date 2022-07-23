Skip to main content
Ch. 49 - An Introduction to Ecology
Chapter 49, Problem 9

Like Earth, Mars has seasons—its Northern Hemisphere experiences winter when its Southern Hemisphere experiences summer. Which statement is the best explanation for seasonality on Mars?
a. Mars is tilted on its axis.
b. Mars has an elliptical orbit that brings it closer to the Sun in summer than in winter.
c. Mars has a circular orbit and maintains a constant distance from the Sun.
d. The Southern Hemisphere of Mars consistently receives direct solar radiation.

Begin by understanding the concept of seasonality on planets. Seasons are typically caused by the tilt of a planet's axis relative to its orbit around the Sun.
Consider option a: Mars is tilted on its axis. This is similar to Earth, where the axial tilt causes different parts of the planet to receive varying amounts of sunlight throughout the year, leading to seasons.
Evaluate option b: Mars has an elliptical orbit that brings it closer to the Sun in summer than in winter. While Mars does have an elliptical orbit, the primary cause of seasons is usually the axial tilt, not the distance from the Sun.
Examine option c: Mars has a circular orbit and maintains a constant distance from the Sun. A circular orbit would not cause significant seasonal changes, as the distance from the Sun would remain constant.
Consider option d: The Southern Hemisphere of Mars consistently receives direct solar radiation. This statement does not explain the alternating seasons between hemispheres, which is a characteristic of axial tilt.

Axial Tilt

Axial tilt, or obliquity, refers to the angle at which a planet's rotational axis is tilted relative to its orbital plane. This tilt is responsible for the changing seasons on planets like Earth and Mars, as it causes different hemispheres to receive varying amounts of sunlight throughout the year. Mars has an axial tilt of about 25 degrees, similar to Earth's 23.5 degrees, leading to its seasonal changes.
Elliptical Orbit

An elliptical orbit is an oval-shaped path that a planet follows around the Sun. While Mars does have an elliptical orbit, it is not the primary reason for its seasons. The variation in distance from the Sun due to this orbit is not significant enough to cause the seasonal changes observed on Mars. Instead, the axial tilt plays a more crucial role in the planet's seasonality.
Solar Radiation Distribution

Solar radiation distribution refers to how sunlight is spread across a planet's surface. The axial tilt of a planet affects this distribution, leading to varying intensities of sunlight in different regions and times of the year. On Mars, as on Earth, this results in one hemisphere receiving more direct sunlight during its summer, while the other experiences winter, contributing to the seasonal cycle.
