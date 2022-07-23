What type of bond is formed between two sugars in a disaccharide?
a. Glycosidic linkage
b. Phosphodiester bond
c. Peptide bond
d. Hydrogen bond
What holds cellulose molecules together in bundles large enough to form fibers?
a. The cell wall
b. Peptide bonds
c. Hydrogen bonds
d. Hydrophobic interactions
What are the primary functions of carbohydrates in cells?
a. Cell identity, energy storage, raw material source for synthesis, and structure
b. Catalysis, energy storage, metabolism, and structure
c. Catalysis, digestion, energy storage, and information storage
d. Energy storage, information storage, polymerization, and raw material source for synthesis
Although cellulose and starch are identical in terms of stored chemical energy, our ability to harvest the energy from these two polysaccharides differs considerably. What is responsible for this difference?
Contrast the structure of glycogen and chitin in terms of their monosaccharides, glycosidic linkages, and interactions between polysaccharide chains.
Lysozyme, an enzyme found in human saliva, tears, and other secretions, catalyzes the hydrolysis of the β-1,4-glycosidic linkages in peptidoglycan. Predict the effect of this enzyme on bacteria and how it may be involved in human health.