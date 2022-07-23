Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - An Introduction to Carbohydrates
Chapter 5, Problem 5

Which of the differences listed here could be found among molecules of the same monosaccharide? Select True or False for each statement.
T/F There is a difference in the orientation of a hydroxyl group in the ring form.
T/F There is a difference in the number of carbons.
T/F There is a difference in the position of the carbonyl group in the linear form.
T/F There is a difference in the overall shape of the molecule—one is a ring and the other is linear.

1
Understand that monosaccharides are simple sugars that can exist in different forms, such as linear and ring structures. These forms can exhibit variations in certain features.
Consider the orientation of hydroxyl groups in the ring form. Monosaccharides can have different orientations of hydroxyl groups due to stereochemistry, which can lead to different isomers. This is known as anomers, where the orientation of the hydroxyl group at the anomeric carbon can differ.
Evaluate the number of carbons in a monosaccharide. Monosaccharides of the same type (e.g., glucose) will have the same number of carbons, typically 6 for hexoses like glucose. Therefore, the number of carbons should not differ among molecules of the same monosaccharide.
Examine the position of the carbonyl group in the linear form. In monosaccharides, the carbonyl group can be at different positions, leading to different types of sugars (aldoses and ketoses). However, for the same monosaccharide, the position of the carbonyl group remains constant.
Consider the overall shape of the molecule. Monosaccharides can exist in both linear and ring forms, which is a common structural difference. The linear form has an open-chain structure, while the ring form is a closed cyclic structure.

Monosaccharide Structure

Monosaccharides are the simplest form of carbohydrates, consisting of a single sugar molecule. They can exist in different structural forms, such as linear or ring structures, depending on the orientation of their functional groups. Understanding these structural variations is crucial for identifying differences among molecules of the same monosaccharide.
Isomerism in Monosaccharides

Isomerism refers to the existence of molecules with the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements. In monosaccharides, isomerism can occur due to variations in the orientation of hydroxyl groups or the position of the carbonyl group, leading to different isomers like alpha and beta forms in ring structures or positional isomers in linear forms.
Functional Group Orientation

The orientation of functional groups, such as hydroxyl groups, plays a significant role in the properties and reactivity of monosaccharides. In ring forms, the orientation of these groups can lead to different stereoisomers, affecting the molecule's interaction with other biological molecules. This concept is essential for understanding the differences in monosaccharide molecules.
Textbook Question

What type of bond is formed between two sugars in a disaccharide?

a. Glycosidic linkage

b. Phosphodiester bond

c. Peptide bond

d. Hydrogen bond

Textbook Question

What holds cellulose molecules together in bundles large enough to form fibers?

a. The cell wall

b. Peptide bonds

c. Hydrogen bonds

d. Hydrophobic interactions

Textbook Question

What are the primary functions of carbohydrates in cells?

a. Cell identity, energy storage, raw material source for synthesis, and structure

b. Catalysis, energy storage, metabolism, and structure

c. Catalysis, digestion, energy storage, and information storage

d. Energy storage, information storage, polymerization, and raw material source for synthesis

Textbook Question

Although cellulose and starch are identical in terms of stored chemical energy, our ability to harvest the energy from these two polysaccharides differs considerably. What is responsible for this difference?

Textbook Question

Contrast the structure of glycogen and chitin in terms of their monosaccharides, glycosidic linkages, and interactions between polysaccharide chains.

Textbook Question

Lysozyme, an enzyme found in human saliva, tears, and other secretions, catalyzes the hydrolysis of the β-1,4-glycosidic linkages in peptidoglycan. Predict the effect of this enzyme on bacteria and how it may be involved in human health.

