Ch. 50 - Behavioral Ecology
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 50 - Behavioral EcologyProblem 15
Chapter 50, Problem 15

<Image>
Mass strandings of whales occur on beaches near military exercises where sonar is used, raising concerns about the effects of human-generated underwater sounds on animal behavior. Scientists are collecting behavioral data on several species of whales to find out how sonar affects them.
The researchers also measured the speed and direction of whale swimming in response to the sound exposure. Whales increase their speed and swim away from the direction of sound. Design a study to test the hypothesis that this behavior leads to beach strandings. Note that you will not receive permission to conduct the study if your actions are likely to cause strandings to occur.

Define the hypothesis clearly: The hypothesis is that the use of sonar causes whales to change their swimming behavior, leading to beach strandings.
Select a study area: Choose a location where whale strandings have been reported and where sonar is used, ensuring that the study does not interfere with the whales' natural behavior.
Identify the variables: The independent variable is the presence of sonar, and the dependent variable is the change in whale swimming behavior, including speed and direction, and the occurrence of strandings.
Develop a non-invasive method to collect data: Use passive acoustic monitoring to detect sonar use and GPS tagging to track whale movements, ensuring that the study does not increase the risk of strandings.
Analyze the data: Compare the swimming patterns and stranding events before, during, and after sonar exposure to determine if there is a correlation between sonar use and increased stranding events.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sonar and its Effects on Marine Life

Sonar, or Sound Navigation and Ranging, is a technique that uses sound waves to detect objects underwater. It can affect marine life, particularly whales, by disrupting their communication and navigation systems. The intense sound waves can cause stress and disorientation, leading to altered swimming patterns and potentially contributing to mass strandings.
Whale Behavior and Response to Sound

Whales rely heavily on sound for communication, navigation, and foraging. When exposed to loud, human-generated sounds like sonar, they may exhibit behaviors such as increased swimming speed and altered direction to escape the noise. Understanding these behavioral changes is crucial for assessing the impact of sonar on whale populations and their potential link to strandings.
Designing Ethical Scientific Studies

Designing a study to test hypotheses about whale strandings requires careful consideration of ethical guidelines to prevent harm. Researchers must ensure their methods do not increase the risk of strandings or distress to the animals. This involves using non-invasive techniques, such as observational studies or simulations, to gather data without directly exposing whales to harmful conditions.
