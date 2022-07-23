Skip to main content
Ch. 51 - Population Ecology
Burmese pythons (Python molurus bivittatus) are constricting snakes that can reach enormous sizes (up to 7 meters in length). They are native to Southeast Asia but were released into southern Florida from the pet trade. Many other snakes occur naturally in this area. Are the introduced pythons a problem?
The data in the graph show the number of pythons that were encountered, not the total number of pythons in the population. Design a mark–recapture experiment to estimate the total population size of pythons, and list at least two assumptions you would be making in your experiment.
Bar graph showing increase in Burmese python encounters in Florida from 2000 to 2020, peaking near 3000 in 2020.

Step 1: Understand the mark-recapture method. This technique involves capturing a sample of the population, marking them in a harmless way, and then releasing them back into the environment. After some time, another sample is captured, and the number of marked individuals in this second sample is used to estimate the total population size.
Step 2: Plan the initial capture. Decide on the area and time for capturing a sample of Burmese pythons. Ensure that the method of capture is safe and ethical for the snakes. Once captured, mark each python in a way that does not harm or alter their behavior, such as using a non-toxic paint or a small tag.
Step 3: Release the marked pythons back into their habitat. Allow enough time for them to mix back into the population before conducting the second capture. This period should be long enough to ensure thorough mixing but not so long that the marks fade or the pythons migrate out of the study area.
Step 4: Conduct the second capture. Capture another sample of pythons from the same area. Count how many of these are marked from the first capture. Use the formula for population estimation: \( N = \frac{M \times C}{R} \), where \( N \) is the estimated total population size, \( M \) is the number of marked individuals in the first sample, \( C \) is the total number of individuals captured in the second sample, and \( R \) is the number of marked individuals recaptured.
Step 5: List assumptions. Two key assumptions in this experiment are: (1) The marked pythons have mixed evenly back into the population and have the same chance of being recaptured as unmarked pythons. (2) The marks remain visible and do not affect the pythons' survival or behavior.

Mark-Recapture Method

The mark-recapture method is a technique used in ecology to estimate an animal population's size. It involves capturing a sample of individuals, marking them, and releasing them back into the environment. After some time, another sample is captured, and the number of marked individuals is counted. This data helps estimate the total population using statistical models.
Assumptions in Mark-Recapture

Several assumptions are crucial for the accuracy of mark-recapture experiments: the marked individuals must mix randomly with the population, marks must not affect the animals' survival or behavior, and the population should remain closed, meaning no significant immigration, emigration, births, or deaths occur during the study period. Violating these assumptions can lead to inaccurate population estimates.
Ecological Impact of Invasive Species

Invasive species like Burmese pythons can disrupt local ecosystems by preying on native species, competing for resources, and altering habitat structures. Their introduction can lead to declines in native biodiversity and changes in ecosystem functions. Understanding their impact is crucial for managing and mitigating ecological damage in affected areas.
