Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 51 - Population Ecology
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 51 - Population EcologyProblem 16
Chapter 51, Problem 16

<Image>
Burmese pythons (Python molurus bivittatus) are constricting snakes that can reach enormous sizes (up to 7 meters in length). They are native to Southeast Asia but were released into southern Florida from the pet trade. Many other snakes occur naturally in this area. Are the introduced pythons a problem?
The range of Burmese pythons in Florida is expanding rapidly. List at least one abiotic factor and one biotic factor that might limit the range of pythons.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the concept of abiotic and biotic factors: Abiotic factors are non-living components of the environment that can affect living organisms, such as temperature, water availability, and sunlight. Biotic factors are living components that affect organisms, such as competition, predation, and disease.
Consider abiotic factors that could limit the range of Burmese pythons: Think about environmental conditions in Florida that might not be suitable for pythons. For example, temperature extremes or lack of suitable habitats could be limiting factors.
Consider biotic factors that could limit the range of Burmese pythons: Evaluate interactions with other living organisms. For instance, competition with native species for food or predation by larger animals could restrict their range.
Research specific abiotic factors in Florida: Look into the climate and geographical features of Florida that might impact the pythons. For example, colder temperatures in northern Florida could limit their expansion.
Research specific biotic factors in Florida: Investigate the presence of native predators or competitors that could affect the pythons. For example, native snake species might compete for similar prey, or certain predators might target young pythons.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Abiotic Factors

Abiotic factors are non-living components of an ecosystem that can influence the distribution and survival of organisms. For Burmese pythons, temperature and water availability are crucial abiotic factors. Extreme temperatures or lack of water can limit their range by affecting their ability to thermoregulate and find suitable habitats for survival.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:59
Biotic and Abiotic Factors

Biotic Factors

Biotic factors involve living components of an ecosystem, such as competition, predation, and disease. In the case of Burmese pythons, competition with native snake species for food and habitat, as well as potential predation by larger animals, can limit their range. These interactions can affect their population dynamics and ability to establish in new areas.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:59
Biotic and Abiotic Factors

Invasive Species Impact

Invasive species like Burmese pythons can disrupt local ecosystems by preying on native species, competing for resources, and altering habitat structures. Their introduction in Florida poses ecological challenges, as they can reduce biodiversity and affect the balance of the ecosystem. Understanding their impact is crucial for managing their spread and protecting native wildlife.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:35
Geographic Impact on Communities
Related Practice
Textbook Question

<Image>

Burmese pythons (Python molurus bivittatus) are constricting snakes that can reach enormous sizes (up to 7 meters in length). They are native to Southeast Asia but were released into southern Florida from the pet trade. Many other snakes occur naturally in this area. Are the introduced pythons a problem?

The data in the graph show the number of pythons that were encountered, not the total number of pythons in the population. Design a mark–recapture experiment to estimate the total population size of pythons, and list at least two assumptions you would be making in your experiment.

650
views
Textbook Question

<Image>

Burmese pythons (Python molurus bivittatus) are constricting snakes that can reach enormous sizes (up to 7 meters in length). They are native to Southeast Asia but were released into southern Florida from the pet trade. Many other snakes occur naturally in this area. Are the introduced pythons a problem?

A life table would help researchers make predictions about python population growth. If you were to track a cohort of pythons over time to construct a detailed life table, what kind of data would you want to collect?

659
views
Textbook Question

Burmese pythons (Python molurus bivittatus) are constricting snakes that can reach enormous sizes (up to 7 meters in length). They are native to Southeast Asia but were released into southern Florida from the pet trade. Many other snakes occur naturally in this area. Are the introduced pythons a problem? Pythons are generalist predators, consuming more than 75 species of prey including frogs, mice, rabbits, squirrels, porcupines, raccoons, leopards, deer, monkeys, alligators, and birds ranging from wrens to herons. Some surveys showed the disappearance of some animals, such as rabbits and opossums, from areas with pythons. Do you think food availability limits, or could limit, the carrying capacity of Burmese pythons in the Everglades?

252
views