Ch. 51 - Population Ecology
Chapter 51, Problem 14

Burmese pythons (Python molurus bivittatus) are constricting snakes that can reach enormous sizes (up to 7 meters in length). They are native to Southeast Asia but were released into southern Florida from the pet trade. Many other snakes occur naturally in this area. Are the introduced pythons a problem?
A life table would help researchers make predictions about python population growth. If you were to track a cohort of pythons over time to construct a detailed life table, what kind of data would you want to collect?

1
Begin by understanding what a life table is. A life table is a demographic tool used to summarize the survival and reproductive rates of a population, typically organized by age or stage. It helps in predicting population growth and understanding the dynamics of a species within an ecosystem.
Identify the key data needed for constructing a life table. You would need to collect data on the age-specific survival rates, which involves tracking the number of individuals surviving at each age interval. This helps in understanding the mortality rate at different stages of life.
Collect data on age-specific fecundity rates. This involves recording the number of offspring produced by individuals at different ages. Fecundity rates are crucial for predicting how quickly a population can grow.
Gather information on the initial size of the cohort. Knowing the starting number of individuals in the cohort is essential for calculating survival rates and understanding the overall population dynamics.
Consider environmental factors and threats that might affect the python population. This includes data on predation, habitat conditions, and human interactions, which can influence survival and reproduction rates.

Life Table

A life table is a demographic tool used to summarize the survival and reproductive rates of a population at each age. It helps in understanding population dynamics by providing data on mortality rates, life expectancy, and reproductive output. For pythons, constructing a life table would involve tracking a cohort over time to gather data on age-specific survival and fecundity rates.
Cohort Study

A cohort study involves following a group of individuals who share a common characteristic, such as age or exposure, over a period of time. In the context of pythons, a cohort study would track a group of pythons from birth to death, collecting data on survival rates, growth, and reproduction. This data is crucial for constructing a life table and predicting population trends.
Invasive Species Impact

Invasive species, like the Burmese python in Florida, can disrupt local ecosystems by preying on native species, competing for resources, and altering habitats. Understanding their impact involves studying their population growth and interactions with native species. This knowledge helps in assessing ecological risks and developing management strategies to mitigate negative effects on biodiversity.
