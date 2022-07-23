Skip to main content
Burmese pythons (Python molurus bivittatus) are constricting snakes that can reach enormous sizes (up to 7 meters in length). They are native to Southeast Asia but were released into southern Florida from the pet trade. Many other snakes occur naturally in this area. Are the introduced pythons a problem? Burmese pythons were first found in the wetlands of Everglades National Park in the 1980s, but only rarely. The accompanying graph shows what happened next. Most of the data are derived from chance encounters of pythons on roads and intermittent search effort near roads (pythons are notoriously difficult to find). Despite the variability in search effort, what type of population growth best describes the trend in the data from 2000 to 2020? a. logistic b. exponential c. linear d. logarithmic


Examine the graph to understand the trend in the number of pythons encountered from 2000 to 2020.
Observe that the number of pythons encountered starts very low and increases slowly at first.
Notice that after a certain point, the number of pythons encountered begins to increase more rapidly.
Identify that the rapid increase in the number of pythons encountered suggests a specific type of population growth.
Compare the observed trend with the characteristics of different types of population growth (logistic, exponential, linear, logarithmic) to determine the best fit.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Population Growth Models

Population growth models describe how populations increase over time. The two primary types are exponential and logistic growth. Exponential growth occurs when resources are unlimited, leading to a rapid increase in population size. In contrast, logistic growth accounts for environmental limits, resulting in a population that grows quickly at first but slows as it approaches carrying capacity.
Exponential Growth

Exponential growth is characterized by a constant rate of increase, leading to a J-shaped curve when graphed. In this model, the population size doubles at regular intervals, which can lead to very large numbers in a short time. This type of growth is often seen in invasive species, like the Burmese python, when they are introduced to a new environment with few natural predators.
Invasive Species Impact

Invasive species, such as the Burmese python in Florida, can disrupt local ecosystems by outcompeting native species for resources, preying on them, or introducing diseases. Their rapid population growth can lead to significant ecological and economic consequences, making it crucial to monitor and manage their populations to protect native biodiversity.
