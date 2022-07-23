Do you drink coffee? A lot of people do—coffee is a major tropical crop, valued at over \$100 billion per year. The most popular species of coffee, Coffea arabica, originated in Africa and is now planted extensively in Central and South America. The pest called the coffee berry borer beetle (Hypothenemus hampeii) moved along with the coffee and is a major problem for coffee farmers, sometimes destroying half of the coffee crop in mature plantations.

Based on what you have learned in this chapter about global trends in terrestrial ecosystems, what is currently the largest threat to the wet tropical forests in Central America?

a. Habitat destruction, such as the clearing of forests for coffee plantations

b. Exotic species, such as the introduction of coffee berry borers

c. Pollution, such as the use of pesticides in coffee plantations

d. Climate change, such as changes in precipitation patterns