Ch. 54 - Biodiversity and Conservation Ecology
Do you drink coffee? A lot of people do—coffee is a major tropical crop, valued at over \$100 billion per year. The most popular species of coffee, Coffea arabica, originated in Africa and is now planted extensively in Central and South America. The pest called the coffee berry borer beetle (Hypothenemus hampeii) moved along with the coffee and is a major problem for coffee farmers, sometimes destroying half of the coffee crop in mature plantations. The abundance of birds and other predators of borer beetles depends on how much natural forest is left within and around the coffee plantations. What is the approximate percentage increase in borer predators per hectare if forest cover is doubled from 15 to 30 percent?

1
Identify the data points for 15% and 30% forest cover on the graph.
Read the corresponding values of borer predators per hectare for these forest cover percentages.
Calculate the difference in the number of borer predators per hectare between 15% and 30% forest cover.
Determine the percentage increase using the formula: \( \text{Percentage Increase} = \frac{\text{New Value} - \text{Old Value}}{\text{Old Value}} \times 100 \).
Substitute the values obtained from the graph into the formula to find the approximate percentage increase.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Forest Cover and Biodiversity

Forest cover refers to the percentage of land area that is covered by forests. Increased forest cover is associated with higher biodiversity, as forests provide habitat for various species, including predators of pests like the coffee berry borer beetle. This relationship is crucial for maintaining ecological balance and supporting agricultural productivity.
Predator-Prey Dynamics

Predator-prey dynamics describe the interactions between predators and their prey within an ecosystem. In the context of coffee plantations, the presence of predators that feed on the coffee berry borer beetle can help control its population, thereby reducing crop damage. Understanding these dynamics is essential for effective pest management strategies in agriculture.
Data Interpretation and Linear Relationships

Data interpretation involves analyzing graphical representations of data to identify trends and relationships. The provided graph shows a linear relationship between forest cover percentage and the number of borer predators per hectare. By understanding this relationship, one can estimate the impact of changes in forest cover on predator populations, which is vital for making informed agricultural decisions.
