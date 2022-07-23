Do you drink coffee? A lot of people do—coffee is a major tropical crop, valued at over \$100 billion per year. The most popular species of coffee, Coffea arabica, originated in Africa and is now planted extensively in Central and South America. The pest called the coffee berry borer beetle (Hypothenemus hampeii) moved along with the coffee and is a major problem for coffee farmers, sometimes destroying half of the coffee crop in mature plantations. Draw a simple model to compare the relative species richness and species diversity of these two coffee plantations: one is clear-cut and planted with only coffee shrubs, the other retains some natural forest. For symbols, use a few letters to represent different species of plants and a few numbers to represent different species of animals in a square 1-ha plot.