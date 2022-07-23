Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 7 - Inside the Cell
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 7 - Inside the CellProblem 3
Chapter 7, Problem 3

Molecular zip codes direct molecules to particular destinations in the cell. How are these signals read?
a. They bind to receptor proteins.
b. They enter transport vesicles.
c. They bind to motor proteins.
d. They are glycosylated by enzymes.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of molecular zip codes: These are short sequences of amino acids or other molecular tags that direct molecules to specific locations within the cell.
Consider the role of receptor proteins: Receptor proteins are often involved in recognizing and binding specific molecular signals, which can include molecular zip codes.
Evaluate the function of transport vesicles: Transport vesicles are responsible for moving molecules within the cell, but they typically rely on signals to know where to go.
Analyze the role of motor proteins: Motor proteins can transport molecules along cytoskeletal elements, but they usually require specific signals to bind and transport their cargo.
Consider the process of glycosylation: Glycosylation involves the addition of sugar molecules to proteins or lipids, which can affect their function and destination, but it is not typically how molecular zip codes are read.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
38s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molecular Zip Codes

Molecular zip codes are short sequences of amino acids or nucleotides that direct molecules to specific locations within a cell. These signals are crucial for the proper functioning of cellular processes, as they ensure that proteins and other molecules reach their intended destinations, such as organelles or the cell membrane.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:28
Genetic Code

Receptor Proteins

Receptor proteins are specialized proteins located on the cell surface or within the cell that bind to specific molecules, such as hormones or signaling molecules. This binding triggers a response within the cell, often involving a change in cellular activity or the initiation of a signaling pathway, which can include the transport of molecules to specific locations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:28
Intracellular Receptors

Transport Vesicles

Transport vesicles are small, membrane-bound sacs that move molecules between different compartments within the cell. They play a critical role in the intracellular transport system, carrying proteins and lipids from the endoplasmic reticulum to the Golgi apparatus and other destinations, guided by molecular zip codes and other signals.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:37
Active Transport
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What are three attributes of mitochondria and chloroplasts that suggest they were once free-living bacteria?

1827
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following results provided evidence of a discrete nuclear localization signal somewhere on the nucleoplasmin protein?

a. The nucleoplasmin protein was small and easily slipped through the nuclear pore complex.

b. After cleavage of the nucleoplasmin protein, only the tail segments appeared in the nucleus.

c. Removing the tail from the nucleoplasmin protein allowed the core segment to enter the nucleus.

d. The SRP bound only to the tail of the nucleoplasmin protein, not the core segment.

1511
views
Textbook Question

How does the hydrolysis of ATP result in the movement of a motor protein along a cytoskeletal filament?

1593
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following cell structures would you expect to be most important in the growth of bacteria on the surface of your teeth?

a. Cell wall

b. Fimbriae

c. Flagella

d. Cilia

1432
views
Textbook Question

Cells that line your intestines are known to possess a large number of membrane proteins that transport small molecules and ions across the plasma membrane. Which of the following cell structures would you expect to be required for this characteristic of the cells?

a. The endoplasmic reticulum

b. Peroxisomes

c. Lysosomes

d. The cell wall

1451
views