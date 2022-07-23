Skip to main content
How does the hydrolysis of ATP result in the movement of a motor protein along a cytoskeletal filament?

Understand the structure and function of ATP: ATP (adenosine triphosphate) is a molecule that stores energy in its high-energy phosphate bonds. The energy is released when ATP is hydrolyzed (broken down) into ADP (adenosine diphosphate) and an inorganic phosphate (Pi).
Learn about motor proteins and cytoskeletal filaments: Motor proteins, such as kinesin and dynein, move along cytoskeletal filaments (microtubules and actin filaments) within cells. This movement is crucial for processes like vesicle transport and cell division.
Connect ATP hydrolysis to conformational changes in motor proteins: The hydrolysis of ATP to ADP and Pi provides the energy needed for motor proteins to change their shape (conformation). This conformational change is what allows the motor protein to 'walk' along the cytoskeletal filament.
Understand the 'power stroke': As ATP is hydrolyzed, the motor protein undergoes a 'power stroke' that propels it forward along the filament. After releasing the ADP and Pi, the motor protein returns to its original shape, ready to bind another ATP molecule and repeat the cycle.
Relate the cycle to movement: Each cycle of ATP binding, hydrolysis, and release of ADP and Pi results in a step forward along the filament. This repeated action leads to the movement of the motor protein along the cytoskeletal filament, enabling it to carry out its cellular functions.

ATP Hydrolysis

ATP hydrolysis is the process by which adenosine triphosphate (ATP) is broken down into adenosine diphosphate (ADP) and inorganic phosphate (Pi). This reaction releases energy, which is utilized by cells to perform various functions, including muscle contraction and movement of motor proteins. The energy released from ATP hydrolysis is crucial for driving conformational changes in proteins.
Motor Proteins

Motor proteins are specialized proteins that convert chemical energy into mechanical work, enabling movement within cells. Examples include kinesin and dynein, which transport cellular cargo along cytoskeletal filaments like microtubules and actin filaments. These proteins undergo conformational changes in response to ATP hydrolysis, allowing them to 'walk' along the filaments.
Cytoskeletal Filaments

Cytoskeletal filaments are structural components of the cytoskeleton, which provides support and shape to cells. The main types include microtubules, intermediate filaments, and actin filaments. Motor proteins interact with these filaments to facilitate intracellular transport and cell movement, relying on the energy derived from ATP hydrolysis to power their movement along these tracks.
