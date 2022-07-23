Which of the following results provided evidence of a discrete nuclear localization signal somewhere on the nucleoplasmin protein?

a. The nucleoplasmin protein was small and easily slipped through the nuclear pore complex.

b. After cleavage of the nucleoplasmin protein, only the tail segments appeared in the nucleus.

c. Removing the tail from the nucleoplasmin protein allowed the core segment to enter the nucleus.

d. The SRP bound only to the tail of the nucleoplasmin protein, not the core segment.