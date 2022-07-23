Molecular zip codes direct molecules to particular destinations in the cell. How are these signals read?
a. They bind to receptor proteins.
b. They enter transport vesicles.
c. They bind to motor proteins.
d. They are glycosylated by enzymes.
How does the hydrolysis of ATP result in the movement of a motor protein along a cytoskeletal filament?
Which of the following cell structures would you expect to be most important in the growth of bacteria on the surface of your teeth?
a. Cell wall
b. Fimbriae
c. Flagella
d. Cilia
Most of the proteins that enter the nucleus possess a nuclear localization signal (NLS), even if they are small enough to pass through the nuclear pore complex unhindered. Why would a small protein have an NLS, when it naturally diffuses across the nuclear pore complex without one?
The eukaryotic cytoskeleton is a highly dynamic network of filaments and motor proteins. Which of the following correctly describe activities of these cytoskeletal components? Select True or False for each statement.
T/FMyosin motors walk toward the plus ends of intermediate filaments.
T/FDynein motors are responsible for the whip-like movement of eukaryotic flagella.
T/FKinesin motors move vesicles along tracks toward the microtubule-organizing center.
T/FActin filaments are required for cytoplasmic streaming.
When analyzing a sample of cells from a patient, you find the lysosomes are filled with undigested material. This observation makes you think that the lysosomes are not functioning properly. What are three different defects that could be responsible for malfunctioning lysosomes?