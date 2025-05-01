- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
Intro to Stats: Videos & Practice Problems
Intro to Stats Practice Problems
In an experiment in a university lab, a basketball was launched upward from a platform. The table below presents the elapsed time (in seconds) since the throw and the corresponding height (in meters) reached by the basketball.
What major error might occur if the analysis is performed without using a scatterplot?
Use the following sequence of daily weather conditions recorded over the past month, where S represents sunny days and R represents rainy days.
S, S, R, S, R, R, S, S, S, R, S, R, R, R, S, S, R, S, S, R
Can the runs test be used to determine whether the occurrence of sunny days follows a random pattern, or if there is a significant clustering of sunny and rainy days?
In a study of customer purchase behavior at a retail store, transactions were recorded as either C (Card Payment) or D (Cash Payment) over a period of time. The sequence of transactions is given below:
C, C, D, C, D, D, C, C, C, D, C, D, D, D, C, C, D, C, C, D
Identify the values of n1,n2 and G that would be used in the Runs Test for Randomness.
Which of the following options best describes the upper and lower control limits in a statistical process control chart, and their importance?
A measurement used to assess the quality of a model is the sum of squares of the residuals (SSR). Recall that a residual is the difference between an observed y-value and the value predicted by the model. Models with smaller SSR provide a better fit.
Refer to the following dataset, which represents the annual revenue (in million dollars) of a company at five-year intervals:
Using a linear regression model, Compute the sum of squares of the residuals (SSR).
A study analyzed the relationship between advertising spending (TV, online, and radio) and product sales (in thousands of units). The regression analysis generated the following results:
If only one predictor (TV, Online, or Radio) is used to predict product sales, which is the best single predictor? Why?
A company analyzes the impact of advertising spending on product sales. The predictors (x-variables) are TV, Online, and Radio advertising spending (in thousands of dollars), while the response variable is Product Sales (in thousands of units). The regression analysis results are as follows:
If exactly two predictor variables are used to predict product sales, which two should be chosen? Why?
A restaurant owner wants to analyze the relationship between the total bill amount and the tip left by customers. The following sample data represents the total bill (in dollars) and the corresponding tip (in dollars) collected over several days.
Construct a scatterplot using the given data and comment on observable patterns.
Laptop battery lifespan is a critical factor in determining its performance over time. A manufacturer tests laptop batteries by measuring how many hours each battery lasts before requiring a recharge. These measurements are collected over 6 days, with each day’s sample containing 5 battery lifespan values. The recorded data is shown in the table below:
Treat the 30 battery lifespan values as a string of consecutive measurements and construct a run chart to answer the following question: What does the result suggest?
Refer to the accompanying table of notebook batteries recorded at four different time intervals on five different days. These values represent the quality control measures used to ensure consistent battery weight.
Compute the average sample mean (x̄̄) and the average range (R̅) using the data above. Find the control limits for the R-chart (LCLR and UCLR).
A manufacturing company produces metal washers and measures their thickness to ensure consistency. The thickness measurements (in mm) are taken from 5 washers per day for 5 consecutive days. The data is presented below:
The average range (R̅) for these samples is 0.062.
LCL for the R-chart = 0
UCL for the R-chart = 0.131
Treat the five measurements from each day as a sample and construct an R chart. What does the chart suggest about the stability of the process?
Blank graph:
A manufacturing company produces rechargeable batteries, and their lifespan is tested over multiple production days. The company collects five lifespan measurements (in hours) each day for quality control purposes. The following table presents the collected data:
Treat the 5 measurements from each day as a sample and construct an x̄ chart. What does the result suggest? Use the provided control limits:
x̄= 5.5 hours
Lower Control Limit (LCL) = 5.4 hours
Upper Control Limit (UCL) = 5.7 hours
Blank Chart:
When analyzing a control chart for a customer service response time process, which of the following observations would suggest the process is out of statistical control?
A control chart for a production process display . What does this value signify, and how is it calculated? Give the significance of UCL and LCL.
When creating a control chart for the proportion of defective items in a manufacturing process, the lower control limit (LCL) was found to be . What adjustment should be made to this value?
A factory produces bolts that must meet strict specifications: each bolt must have a length of 50.0 mm, a diameter of 10.0 mm, and a weight of 15.0 g, with a tolerance of ±0.2 mm for length and diameter and ±0.5 g for weight. A bolt is classified as defective if it significantly deviates from the specified standards.The manufacturing process is monitored daily, with defects recorded and analysed using the following control chart. Does the control chart suggest that the process is within statistical control? If not, identify any out-of-control criteria that are met. Is the manufacturing process showing signs of deterioration?
Refer to the accompanying table of notebook batteries recorded at four different time intervals on five different days. These values represent the quality control measures used to ensure consistent battery weight.
Sample mean (x̄̄) = 12.5, average range (R̅) = 0.05
Find the control limits for the x̄chart (LCLx̄ and UCLx̄).
A2 factors for different sample sizes:
Construct a control chart for p using the provided process data and answer the following question.
Does the control chart indicate that the production process is statistically controlled? If not, identify the out-of-control criteria that apply.
A factory manufactures bolts that must adhere to strict quality standards. The number of defective bolts found in successive batches of 5,000 bolts, randomly sampled over consecutive days, is as follows:
Refer to the control chart below, which represents the results of testing batches of newly manufactured pressure gauges, with each batch containing 50 units. The recorded values indicate pressure deviations (in psi) measured under controlled conditions. According to industry regulations, the pressure deviation must remain within ±2 psi.
Does the control chart suggest that the process variation is within statistical control? Why or why not?
Use the following control chart, which results from the temperature deviation data for 25 consecutive batches, each containing 40 newly manufactured thermometers.
The thermometers must meet strict accuracy standards. The recorded values represent temperature deviations (in °C) from a calibrated reference under controlled conditions. Industry regulations require that deviations remain within ±1.5 °C.
Is the process within statistical control? Why or why not?
The table below represents the range of energy consumption (in kWh) for each year over five years. Each row corresponds to a different year, and the range is calculated from the energy consumed across six two-month periods in that year.
Let each year be a subgroup made up of the six values from that year. Create an R-Chart to determine whether the process variation is under statistical control. If not, determine which of the three out-of-control criteria produces a statistically unstable variation.
Blank graph:
Review the following p chart, which represents the proportion of defective light bulbs in a manufacturing process. Based on the chart, what necessary actions should be taken?
A study records the daily high temperatures (in °C) in a city over multiple years. Using the given frequency distribution and the class midpoint values, construct a histogram for yourself, and answer the following questions:
Does the histogram suggest that the data is strictly normally distributed?
Why or why not?
The following are the response times (seconds) for customer support calls at a software company.
28 40 55 60 90 75 42 50 48 40 30 35
What level of measurement describes this data set?
Can a sample statistic vary when taking different samples from the same population? Explain why or why not.
Read the statement carefully. Is it true or false? If it’s false, fix it to make it right.
The ratio level of measurement supports fewer mathematical operations than the ordinal level.
A researcher records the eye colors of participants in a study. Is this data qualitative or quantitative? Explain your reasoning.
Classify the data as qualitative or quantitative. Explain your choice.
The smartphone brands owned by students at a school.