Intro to Stats: Videos & Practice Problems
Intro to Stats Practice Problems
Which of the following best defines statistics in the context of business?
A researcher wants to study the spending habits of university students. She collects data from 200 students out of 5,000 enrolled. What is the sample?
A company finds that the average age of all its employees is 35 years. Is this value a parameter or a statistic?
In the statement, 'The average test score of 30 randomly chosen students from a school,' which word signals that this is a sample?
A survey asks respondents to rate their satisfaction on a scale from 1 to 5. What type of data is collected?
A scientist measures the pH level of water samples to the nearest hundredth. Is pH a discrete or continuous variable?
A company surveys 50 out of 500 employees and finds their average commute time is 30 minutes. The average commute time for all employees is 28 minutes. Which value is the statistic?
A researcher collects the heights of all students in a class and calculates the mean. She then selects 10 students and calculates their mean height. Which statement is correct?
A marketing team collects customer feedback in the form of written comments and star ratings (1-5). Which statement best describes the data types collected?
A hospital records the blood types and ages of patients. Which data is qualitative and which is quantitative?
Which scenario best illustrates a limitation of qualitative data in statistical analysis?
Why might a business prefer quantitative data over qualitative data for performance analysis?
A school has 800 students. A survey is conducted with 80 students, and 60% of them prefer online classes. If 55% of all students prefer online classes, what is the parameter?
A factory records the number of defective items produced each hour and the exact time each defect occurs. Which variable is discrete and which is continuous?
A restaurant records the color of each customer's shirt and the amount spent on their meal. Which data is qualitative?
A company wants to understand employee satisfaction. They collect both written feedback and satisfaction scores (1-10). How can combining these data types improve analysis?
A runner's finish times in a race are recorded to the nearest hundredth of a second. Is this variable discrete or continuous?
A survey of 100 randomly selected households finds an average electricity bill of \$120. The average for all households in the city is \$115. Which is the statistic?