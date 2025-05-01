- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem(0)
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel(0)
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean(0)
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required(0)
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- Two Proportions(0)
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Known Variance(0)
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)(0)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples): Videos & Practice Problems
Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples) Practice Problems
A study compared the number of coding errors made by programmers before and after a training course. A hypothesis test was conducted, and the decision was to fail to reject the null hypothesis. What does this mean in the context of the original claim?
A nutritionist wants to test whether a new diet affects cholesterol levels. She measures the cholesterol of participants before and after following the diet for weeks. The differences are computed as 'after minus before.' The normal probability plot of the differences yields a correlation coefficient of . The critical value for at is . Based on this information, is it reasonable to assume the differences are normally distributed?
A sports scientist is testing two different types of running shoes (Type X and Type Y) to determine which leads to faster sprint times. Each runner completes sprints wearing both shoe types, and the order is randomized. The shoes have distinct colors and designs. Explain why blinding is not possible in this experiment.
A nutritionist wants to compare the effect of two different breakfast types (high-protein vs. high-carbohydrate) on concentration levels in college students. Each student is randomly assigned to eat one breakfast type on different days, and their concentration score (out of ) is measured one hour after eating. What is the response variable in this study? What are the treatments?
A biologist compares the average wingspan (in cm) of two bird species: robins and sparrows. The mean wingspan for robins is (, ), and for sparrows is (, ). Construct a confidence interval for the difference in means between robins and sparrows ().
Two independent samples are taken to compare the average recovery times (in days) under two physical therapy protocols. Sample has , sample mean , and sample standard deviation . Sample has , sample mean , and sample standard deviation . Assume unequal variances. Perform a two-sided two-sample -test for the difference in means . What is the -value for this test?
A clothing retailer is testing two different homepage layouts to see which leads to more purchases. Layout A was shown to visitors and resulted in purchases. Layout B was shown to visitors and resulted in purchases. Based on conversion rates, which layout should the retailer choose?
Given the following paired data for two variables, A and B, assume the paired differences come from a normally distributed population. What are the values of for each pair?
A researcher wants to compare the average time it takes to process a loan application at Bank A and Bank B. She collects a random sample of applications from Bank A and from Bank B. The results are:
Is there a significant difference in mean processing times at the two banks? Use . Perform a two-sample -test assuming unequal variances.
A researcher is comparing the daily study hours (in hours) of students using two different learning apps, App and App . The paired data for eight students are given below. Assume that the paired differences come from a normally distributed population. Compute the differences for each pair and list the sequence of differences.
A study records the blood glucose level (in ) for each of patients using two different portable meters at the same clinic visit. Why should these data be treated as matched-pairs?
Which of the following is NOT a required criterion for two samples to be considered matched pairs?
A researcher collects data on the reaction times of drivers before and after consuming caffeine. Is this an example of matched pairs or independent samples?
Given the following paired data for five students' test scores before and after a study session: Before: [70, 82, 65, 90, 78]; After: [75, 85, 68, 92, 80]. What are the differences (Before - After) for each student?
Given the differences from a matched pairs study: [2, -1, 4, 0, 3], calculate the sample mean difference (d-bar).
Given the differences from a matched pairs study: [2, -1, 4, 0, 3], calculate the sample standard deviation of the differences (sd).
In a matched pairs study testing whether a new teaching method improves scores, which is the correct null hypothesis?
A company claims its training program increases productivity. In a matched pairs study, which is the correct alternative hypothesis?
In a matched pairs study, d-bar = 2.5, sd = 4.0, n = 16. Compute the t-test statistic for H0: μd = 0.
A matched pairs study has n = 25 pairs. What are the degrees of freedom for the t-distribution?
In a matched pairs test with t = 2.1, df = 19, and a right-tailed test, which of the following best describes how to find the p-value?
In a matched pairs study, d-bar = 5.0, sd = 8.0, n = 36. For a 95% confidence interval, the critical t-value is 2.03. What is the margin of error?
A matched pairs study yields a 90% confidence interval for μd of (1.2, 4.8). What does this interval suggest about the claim that there is no difference (μd = 0)?
A 95% confidence interval for the mean difference in a matched pairs study is (-2.5, 1.0). What conclusion can be drawn about the null hypothesis that μd = 0?
A study measures the weights of 10 individuals before and after a fitness program. The before weights are [80, 75, 90, 85, 70, 95, 88, 77, 82, 91] and the after weights are [78, 74, 87, 83, 68, 92, 85, 75, 80, 89]. What is the average weight loss (before - after)?
Given the differences from a matched pairs study: [3, 5, 2, 4, 6], calculate the sample standard deviation of the differences.
A matched pairs study yields d-bar = -1.5, sd = 3.0, n = 9. What is the t-test statistic for H0: μd = 0?