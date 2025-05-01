- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem(0)
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel(0)
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean(0)
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required(0)
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- Two Proportions(0)
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Known Variance(0)
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)(0)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance: Videos & Practice Problems
Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance Practice Problems
If you have two samples with n1 = 14 and n2 = 19, what degrees of freedom should you use for the t-distribution in a two-sample t-test with unknown, unequal variances (using the conservative method)?
A two-sample t-test for the difference in means yields a p-value of 0.12. If the significance level is 0.10, what should you conclude?
When entering raw data for two samples into a TI-84 calculator to perform a two-sample t-test, where should you store the data?
Two independent samples yield: n1 = 25, x̄1 = 60, s1 = 9; n2 = 30, x̄2 = 55, s2 = 10. Construct a 90% confidence interval for μ1 - μ2 (use t* = 1.711 for df = 24).
A 95% confidence interval for μ1 - μ2 is (1.2, 5.8). What does this interval indicate about the claim that μ1 = μ2?
If a 95% confidence interval for μ1 - μ2 is (-2, 6), what can you conclude about a two-sided hypothesis test at α = 0.05?
A nutritionist wants to compare the mean daily calorie intake of two groups: vegetarians (n=15, x̄=2100, s=250) and non-vegetarians (n=18, x̄=2300, s=300). What is the correct alternative hypothesis if she wants to test if vegetarians consume fewer calories?
Which assumption allows us to use the t-distribution for inference about the difference in means when population variances are unknown and unequal?
On the TI-84, which setting should you select for 'Pooled' when conducting a two-sample t-test with unknown and unequal variances?
Given two samples: n1 = 12, x̄1 = 45, s1 = 4; n2 = 14, x̄2 = 41, s2 = 5. Construct a 90% confidence interval for μ1 - μ2 (use t* = 1.796 for df = 11).