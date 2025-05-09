Welcome back, everyone. So in previous videos, we've talked a lot about how to do a hypothesis test of means when we're given one sample. But as you get deeper into the course, you may start to run across some problems where they're gonna give you two samples instead of one and ask you to do a hypothesis test about the difference in means between the two groups. Now this might seem like it's gonna be twice the amount of work or twice as complicated, but, thankfully, all of the basic steps are all the same. We're gonna write some initial hypotheses, calculate some test statistics, find p-values, and then write our conclusion.

Now there's a few important differences that we're gonna talk about here, so let's just jump right into our problem, and I'll show you how all this works. Alright? Let's get started. Now the basic difference with a hypothesis test where we're given two samples is basically instead of focusing on one specific mean equaling some number, our claims that we're testing are always gonna be about the difference between the two sample means. Let's take a look at our problem here.

So this table summarizes a study that's done on the mean resting heart rate between males and females. We're given the sample size, means, and sample standard deviations. Now we're gonna perform a hypothesis test, the level of significance that's already given to us, and we're gonna do a hypothesis test about the difference in means between the two groups, and we're gonna assume normal population distributions. Alright? Now, by the way, if you've seen our video on two proportions, a lot of the setup is gonna be very, very similar to that.

If not, that's perfectly fine. Now remember, the first step is always to write an initial hypothesis. For a one sample mean test, we always just found a number, and basically that was coming from the problem, and we said that μ is equal to that number. That was the default assumption, like, μ is 45 or 100 or something like that. So how does it work now when we have two means instead of one?

Well, again, our claims are always gonna be about the difference between the means. These problems are always gonna be set up this way where there's gonna be a difference. And so what you're gonna do here is you're gonna write your initial hypothesis as μ 1 is equal to μ 2 . Your default assumption here is that the two means are exactly the same. This is always how you're gonna write your initial, H 0 .

Alright? So another way of writing this that you may see, by the way, is that the difference μ 1 − μ 2 will equal 0, and we're gonna see why you can write that in just a second here. Alright? That's basically always gonna be your first step, that H 0 was which is that μ 1 is equal to μ 2 . That's your default assumption, that the two means are exactly the same.

So your alternative hypothesis, μ 1 and μ 2 , you're always just still gonna have to figure out the symbol that goes here, less than, greater than, or not equal to. And in this case, we don't really have any indication that it's a less than or greater than, so we're just gonna go ahead and default to a not equal to. By the way, this just means that it is a two-tailed test, and we're gonna see later on why we're gonna need that when we calculate the p-value. Alright? Now before we get started with the rest of the problem by calculating the test statistic, there's a couple of conditions that we have to check for very quickly.

We have to check that these samples are random and independent. In a lot of cases, you can kind of just assume that, but in this case, we're told explicitly that they are random and the two groups don't interact with each other in any way, so they're independent. Now the second thing is really, really important. We have to basically know or we have to actually assume that the population standard deviations, σ 1 and σ 2 , are unknown, and they're not assumed to be equal. In these types of problems, they will always give you the sample standard deviations, and you're gonna assume that you don't know what the population standard deviations are.

We're gonna show you in later videos how to deal with these types of situations where that isn't the case. Alright? Now the last thing you check for is that both samples are normal or you need to have big sample sizes. In this case, our sample sizes are small, but we're gonna assume normal population distributions so that condition checks off. Alright?

So now the second thing we have to do is we're gonna have to calculate our test statistic. Alright? Now when we did this before when σ was unknown, we always used the t-distribution. We're gonna use the exact same thing for a two means t-test. So this is sometimes referred to as a two means, two-sample t-test.

Now, basically, the basic setup is all the same. We're still gonna have a sample mean, except now we're just gonna use a difference in the sample means, and then we still had a minus a population mean. In this case, we're gonna use the difference in population means, and then we had something in a square root, which is like a standard deviation down here. Alright? So let's just take it one term at a time.

So our first term in our t equation is gonna be the difference in the sample means. Now one of the things I always like to do in these problems before I even get started with that is a lot of times in these problems, the information won't be as organized as it is in this table over here, and they'll kind of be just jumbled up inside of a paragraph. So what I would like to do is always extract the numbers and just have them in two really neat columns. So for males, which is group one, and females is group two, I'm just gonna basically read off numbers from the table here. My sample size is 10.

My sample mean is 70.2, and my sample standard deviation is 5.8. For females, it was 11, and I had 81.4 and then 6.4. Alright? Now, basically, what happens here is I'm just gonna take x̄ 1 − x̄ 2 . That's basically these two numbers subtracted.

So it's gonna be 70.2 − 81.4. That's gonna be the first term. Now the thing that goes in the second term is always just the difference in the population means. Now what is that? Is that a number that I get from the table or the paragraph?

What's going on there? Well, remember that we just wrote our initial hypothesis that μ 1 was equal to μ 2 . Alternatively, we also wrote that μ 1 − μ 2 is equal to 0. This is exactly what's always gonna happen in these types of problems. Because your default assumption is that they're equal, then μ 1 − μ 2 is always going to end up being 0.

So this is always going to be the case. There's always just going to be a 0 inside of the second term. Alright? So now what we're just going to do is divide by square roots, and then we're gonna have a big mess at the bottom here. Now just be careful when you do this.

This is gonna be s 1 2 / n 1 . So in other words, our s 1 was 5.82 / n 1 , which is 10. Always do the ones with the ones, the twos with the twos, and this is gonna be 6.42 divided by the sample size of 11. Alright? Now you're gonna go ahead and calculate this t.

Just plug everything into your calculator. Just be very, very careful how you do this. Take it in steps if you really need to, but you're gonna find here that the number is 4.21. Alright? So that's our t score over here.

So now what we do is basically, the rest of the problem is exactly how it was for a one sample means test. So after you find your t score, we're just gonna convert this to a p-value by figuring out what's the area sort of beyond that test statistic. However, there's one important difference over here. When we calculated our p-value, we always needed a degrees of freedom that came from our sample size, n − 1. But now we have two samples, so which one do we use?

Well, there is a complicated equation that you may see in your textbook. However, one very, very common way of doing this is to find the p-value. You just use the smaller of the two sample sizes and just do n − 1 from that. Alright? This is a very commonly accepted way to do this.

So, basically, I have two samples, 10 and 11. You just take whatever the smaller one is and use that to find your degrees of freedom. Alright? So in this case, what happens is our smallest sample is 10. Therefore, your degrees of freedom is just gonna be 9.

It just comes from whatever the smallest one is. Alright? That's really the only difference there. Otherwise, everything else is exactly the same. How do you find a p-value?

You're gonna either use a calculator or look this up in a table somewhere in a book. But, basically, what happens here is we're using a two-tailed test. So in other words, it's gonna be 2 × P(t < −4.21). And, again, you're gonna use a degrees of freedom of 9 in your calculation. That's gonna give you a p-value.

Alright? Now that p-value ends up being 0.0005. So there are three zeros over there. So then what you do is you take this p-value, and the very last thing that you do is you have to compare it to your α, which is equal to 0.05. That's the very last thing that you do, and you construct your conclusion off of that.

Now our p-value that we got is clearly less than that α. Therefore, we can see here is because p is less than α, everything else, the conclusion is exactly the same. Because p is less than α, we're gonna reject the null hypothesis that there is no difference in mean resting heart rates. So therefore, there's enough evidence to restate the alternative. There is enough evidence to suggest that there is a difference in the mean resting heart rates between males and females.

By the way, this is scientifically true. There is actually a difference. Alright? So this is accurate. Right?

That's all the steps to a two-sample hypothesis test with means. Let me know if you have any questions. Now that we know the basics, let's get some practice. Thanks for watching.