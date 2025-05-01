- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem(0)
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel(0)
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean(0)
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required(0)
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- Two Proportions(0)
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Known Variance(0)
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)(0)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Two Proportions: Videos & Practice Problems
Two Proportions Practice Problems
In a study to determine the effectiveness of a new medication for reducing high blood pressure, patients were given the medication and patients were given a placebo. After weeks, it was found that patients in the medication group achieved normal blood pressure, while did not. In the placebo group, patients achieved normal blood pressure, and did not. At , can you support the claim that there is a difference in the proportion of patients who achieved normal blood pressure levels between the medication and placebo groups?
In a health survey of newly vaccinated individuals, researchers investigated whether there is a difference in the proportion of people aged and those aged who received at least one dose of a new vaccine. The survey included random samples of individuals from each age group. Among the age group, had received at least one dose. Among the age group, had received at least one dose. At , can you support the claim that the proportion of vaccinated individuals in the age group is greater than the proportion in the age group?
A national education report compared the proportion of students who graduate within years at public and private universities. A random sample of students from public universities showed that graduated within years. A random sample of students from private universities showed that graduated within years. At , can you support the claim that the proportion of students graduating within years is different between public and private universities?
Researchers studied the effect of a dietary supplement on cholesterol reduction. In the study, participants took the supplement and took a placebo. Of those who took the supplement, achieved a significant reduction in cholesterol, while did not. Of those who took the placebo, achieved a significant reduction, while did not. At the significance level, is there evidence to reject the claim that the proportion of participants achieving significant cholesterol reduction is the same for both groups?
A poll of randomly selected city residents and randomly selected suburban residents finds that of city residents and of suburban residents commute by public transportation. At , can you reject the claim that the proportion of city residents who commute by public transportation is the same as that of suburban residents?
A researcher compared support for a new recycling program in two neighborhoods. In neighborhood A, residents were surveyed and supported the program. In neighborhood B, residents were surveyed and supported the program. Compute the one-sided -value.
In a study of a cognitive enhancer, college students were randomized to receive either the active pill or an identical placebo pill. The active group showed improvement on a memory test at and the placebo group showed improvement at . Which of the following best explains why the placebo was identical rather than omitted?
An analyst plans to compare the proportion of smartphone users aged and who use a particular app. Prior pilot data suggest that for the younger group and for the older group. She wants the margin of error for the difference to be within percentage points with confidence and will sample both groups equally. What total sample size should she collect?
A market researcher wants to estimate the difference in proportions of two brands' repeat customers. She requires the estimate to be within with confidence and has no prior proportion estimates. What total sample size should she plan to collect?
Researchers tested a new water-filtration device to reduce gastrointestinal illness in two comparable towns. Town received the new filtration system installed on household taps, while Town continued using its existing filters. Health officials recorded the proportion of residents reporting gastrointestinal symptoms over six months. What are the treatments?
A trial compared a new antibiotic protocol versus standard care. In group , with patients using the new protocol, patients had treatment failure. In group , with patients under standard care, patients had treatment failure. Test whether the new protocol lowers the failure rate.
Why is a pooled estimate of the population proportion used in a two-sample hypothesis test () for proportions, but not used when constructing a confidence interval for the difference between two proportions ()?
Which scenario best describes a situation requiring a hypothesis test for dependent (paired) proportions?
What is the primary purpose of conducting a hypothesis test for two population proportions?
Which scenario best illustrates the use of a two-proportion hypothesis test?
What is the correct null hypothesis when testing if two population proportions are equal?
If a researcher wants to test whether the proportion of success in group 1 is less than in group 2, what should the alternative hypothesis be?
Which of the following is NOT a prerequisite condition for conducting a two-proportion hypothesis test?
Why is it important to check for at least five successes and five failures in each sample before performing a two-proportion z-test?
A survey finds that 30 out of 50 customers in Store A are satisfied, while 45 out of 80 customers in Store B are satisfied. What is the difference in sample proportions (Store A minus Store B)?
In a clinical trial, 18 out of 40 patients in group 1 improved, and 25 out of 60 patients in group 2 improved. What is the sample proportion for group 2?
A study reports 40 successes out of 100 trials in group 1 and 60 successes out of 150 trials in group 2. What is the pooled sample proportion?
If group 1 has 25 successes out of 50 and group 2 has 35 successes out of 70, what is the pooled proportion?
Group 1: 40/100 successes; Group 2: 60/150 successes. Calculate the z statistic for testing H0: p1 = p2. Use pooled proportion from previous question.
Group 1: 30/60 successes; Group 2: 45/90 successes. Calculate the z statistic for H0: p1 = p2.
If the calculated z statistic is 2.05 for a two-tailed test, what is the approximate p-value?
A two-proportion z-test yields z = -1.96. What is the p-value for a two-tailed test?
A two-proportion hypothesis test yields a p-value of 0.08 with alpha = 0.05. What is the correct conclusion?
If a two-proportion z-test produces a p-value of 0.003 and alpha is 0.01, what should you conclude?