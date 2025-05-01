In a health survey of newly vaccinated individuals, researchers investigated whether there is a difference in the proportion of people aged 18 – 29 18–29 and those aged 30 – 49 30–49 who received at least one dose of a new vaccine. The survey included random samples of 1000 1000 individuals from each age group. Among the 18 – 29 18–29 age group, 720 720 had received at least one dose. Among the 30 – 49 30–49 age group, 680 680 had received at least one dose. At α = 0.01 \alpha = 0.01 , can you support the claim that the proportion of vaccinated individuals in the 18 – 29 18–29 age group is greater than the proportion in the 30 – 49 30–49 age group?