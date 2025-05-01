- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem(0)
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel(0)
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean(0)
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required(0)
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- Two Proportions(0)
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Known Variance(0)
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)(0)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Correlation Coefficient: Videos & Practice Problems
Correlation Coefficient Practice Problems
What does a correlation coefficient of r = 0.85 indicate about the relationship between two variables?
If r = -0.92, what does this value indicate about the relationship between two variables?
A dataset yields r = 0.03. Which statement best describes the relationship between the variables?
Which of the following correlation coefficients indicates the strongest negative relationship?
On a scatterplot, data points are tightly clustered around a line that slopes upward. What does this suggest about the correlation coefficient?
A scatterplot shows points loosely scattered with no apparent trend. Which r value is most likely for this data?
Given three scatterplots: (A) points tightly clustered around a downward-sloping line, (B) points loosely scattered with no trend, (C) points moderately clustered around an upward-sloping line. Which r values best match A, B, and C, respectively?
Which statement correctly distinguishes the slope of a best-fit line from the correlation coefficient?
If two datasets have the same correlation coefficient but different slopes, what does this imply?
Which sequence of steps is correct for calculating the correlation coefficient using a TI-84 calculator?
You have the following paired data: X = [10, 20, 30], Y = [15, 25, 35]. What is the correlation coefficient r? (Use the formula for r for three points.)
A study finds r = 0.78 between advertising spend and sales. According to general cutoffs, how would you classify this correlation?
Which r value would most likely be considered a 'strong' correlation according to common cutoffs?
A researcher finds r = 0.94 between hours studied and exam scores. What does this imply?
A company finds r = -0.88 between employee absenteeism and job satisfaction scores. What does this mean in practical terms?
A scatterplot shows a clear upward curve, but the calculated r value is 0.05. What is the best explanation?
A dataset shows r = 0.00, but a scatterplot reveals two distinct clusters. What should you conclude?
Given the data: X = [2, 4, 6], Y = [3, 6, 9], calculate the correlation coefficient r.
You are given a scatterplot with points forming a perfect straight line sloping downward. What is the value of r, and what does it mean?
A dataset has a steep upward-sloping best-fit line but r = 0.30. What does this indicate?