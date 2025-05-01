Table of contents
1. Introduction to Statistics
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
3. Describing Data Numerically
4. Probability
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem
Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required
Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel
Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Proportions
Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel
Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance
Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel
Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance
Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel
Two Means - Known Variance
Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel
Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)
Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel
11. Correlation
12. Regression
13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit
14. ANOVA
12. Regression
Prediction Intervals
12. Regression
Prediction Intervals: Videos & Practice Problems
Prediction Intervals Practice Problems
36 problems
Problem 31Multiple Choice
If the margin of error for a prediction interval is calculated as 500, and the point estimate is 2,000, what is the prediction interval?
Problem 32Multiple Choice
A prediction interval for ice cream sales at 90°F is (4,000, 6,500). How should a business manager interpret this interval?
Problem 33Multiple Choice
If a prediction interval is very wide, what does this suggest about the regression model or data?
Problem 34Multiple Choice
A store uses a regression model to predict sales at a new temperature not previously observed. The prediction interval is (2,000, 8,000). What should the store manager consider before relying on this interval?
Problem 35Multiple Choice
Why is a prediction interval generally wider than a confidence interval for the mean response?