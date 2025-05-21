Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
12. Regression
Prediction Intervals
Prediction Intervals: Videos & Practice Problems
2
concept
Prediction Intervals
2
Problem
A linear regression model predicts weekly revenue from ad spending. You find the prediction interval for exactly $200 in ad spending is ($520,$610). Choose the answer that best describes what this interval means.
A
The model will generate at least $520 in revenue.
B
The average revenue for $200 in ad spending is exactly $565.
C
We are 95% confident that a single weekly revenue value with $200 in ad spending will fall between $520 and $610.
D
We are 95% confident the mean revenue from $200 in ad spending is between $520 and $610.