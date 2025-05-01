- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem(0)
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel(0)
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean(0)
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required(0)
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- Two Proportions(0)
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Known Variance(0)
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)(0)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data: Videos & Practice Problems
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data Practice Problems
You have data from a study of employees containing the following variables: years employed at the company, yearly salary in USD, department (HR, Sales, Engineering, Admin), and job satisfaction on a -to- scale. For each variable choose the most appropriate visual summary. Which choice lists an appropriate graphical summary for each variable in the order given?
A cartographer shows the areas of two lakes using proportional circle symbols. Lake A had an area of square kilometers in , while Lake B had an area of square kilometers in . By what whole-number factor should the circle for Lake B be larger than the circle for Lake A? Round your answer to the nearest whole number.
Country X holds a strategic oil stockpile of barrels. The country imports approximately barrels per day. At that import rate, and assuming no change in domestic production, how long would the stockpile last if imports stopped? Report your answer in days and in months (using days per month).
A clinical report states that systolic blood pressure readings follow an approximate normal distribution with mean and standard deviation . Is systolic blood pressure a qualitative or quantitative variable?
The average residential electricity rate rose from per in to per in . Which visualization is most appropriate to show these two values without distortion?
A city reports that the number of daily riders on a tram line rose from in to in . Which graphical manipulation would most misleadingly make this twofold increase appear like a fourfold increase?
A magazine shows a series of enlarged coffee-cup icons to represent the average number of weekly cups consumed by four age groups: Ages , Ages , Ages , Ages . Which of the following is the best redesign to avoid misleading readers?
A study tests whether short naps improve performance on a sustained-attention task. participants were randomly assigned to two groups. All participants performed a -trial vigilance task. After trial , one group was allowed a -minute nap while the other group remained awake. The response variable recorded was the number of correct detections out of the final trials for each subject. What is the response variable? Is it qualitative or quantitative? If quantitative, is it discrete or continuous?
Researchers examined whether short-term sleep deprivation affects complex problem-solving. volunteers refrained from caffeine for hours. At , they were randomly assigned to two conditions. Condition A slept for a full hours in the lab, and Condition B was kept awake all night. At , all subjects completed a timed reasoning battery and reported their subjective sleepiness. The researchers also measured baseline IQ and recent caffeine consumption. Which factors might impact the response variable are cited in the description? Which factor is manipulated? How many levels are there for the manipulated factor?
A psychologist randomly assigned college students to two groups. All participants were asked to avoid caffeine for hours before a cognitive test. At , Group A was given a cup of coffee, while Group B received a placebo beverage. Both groups then completed a memory recall task involving a list of words. The response variable was the number of words correctly recalled. Group A had a mean recall of words, and Group B had a mean recall of words. The researchers also checked that the groups did not differ in baseline anxiety or sleep hours. Before the test, participants reported their alertness level, and Group A was found to be significantly more alert than Group B. What are the statistics in this study?
Researchers investigated whether a single cup of coffee improves short-term memory. They recruited graduate students and randomly assigned them to two groups. Group A drank a cup of coffee before performing a memory recall test, and Group B drank a decaffeinated placebo beverage. Each student completed the same recall test individually. The primary outcome was the number of words correctly recalled out of . Identify the experimental units.
A nutrition study recorded body weight for participants before and after a -week dietary program and reported the mean difference (after - before) in kilograms as kg, with a standard deviation kg. What is the variable of interest, and is it qualitative or quantitative?
A clinical trial compared two methods of postoperative pain control: patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) and scheduled nurse-administered dosing. Outcomes recorded were pain score at hours, opioid consumption in , and incidence of nausea. What is the explanatory variable in this study, and is it qualitative or quantitative?
A classroom poll pictogram reports favorite study spots with icon counts: Library , Coffee Shop , Home , Park . The pictogram pictures are circles where the radius is proportional to the counts (not the area), and the vertical axis is compressed (does not begin at ). Which spot is most preferred, which is least preferred, and which is a principal misleading element?
A clinical trial tested a new lifestyle program for adults with type diabetes. Outcomes recorded were: whether a participant achieved target glycemic control after months (yes/no), the participants' hemoglobin Ac level at months (measured in percent), and the number of hypoglycemic episodes reported during the -month period. What are the three response variables and for each state whether it is qualitative or quantitative?
A clinical trial tests three dosages of a new allergy medication on patients. Group M receives , Group N receives , and Group O receives a placebo. After months, patients remain in Group M, in Group N, and in Group O. Of those, in Group M, in Group N, and in Group O report no allergy symptoms. Draw a conditional bar graph by group showing the proportion of patients who reported no symptoms and those who did. What does the graph suggest?
A study compares the relationship between hours studied and exam score for a sample of students. The display shows points scattered across the plane with a straight line drawn through them indicating a best-fit line. What type of graph is displayed?
You collected measurements of fasting blood glucose (units of mg/dL) from a sample of patients. Which single graphical summary is most appropriate to visualize the distribution of this variable?
A patient survey asks respondents to choose their blood type from the options . Is the variable "blood type" qualitative or quantitative, and what subtype is it?
In a workplace ergonomic trial, office workers were randomized to receive either an ergonomic chair or a standard chair. Researchers recorded whether each worker reported new onset of lower back pain after months. They found of in the ergonomic-chair group and of in the standard-chair group reported pain. Identify the response variable and state its type.
A company wants to display the distribution of employee departments (HR, Sales, IT, Marketing). Which chart is most appropriate?
Which visualization would best show the proportion of market share held by four competing brands?
A manager wants to prioritize issues based on their frequency. Which chart should they use and why?
A pie chart shows four regions: North (30%), South (25%), East (20%), West (25%). Which region has the largest share?
If a pie chart shows that 40 out of 200 survey respondents prefer Brand A, what percentage does this represent?
Which chart is most suitable for displaying the distribution of students' test scores?