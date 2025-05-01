A psychologist randomly assigned 40 40 college students to two groups. All participants were asked to avoid caffeine for 12 12 hours before a 10 10 a.m. \text{a.m.} cognitive test. At 10 10 a.m. \text{a.m.} , Group A was given a cup of coffee, while Group B received a placebo beverage. Both groups then completed a memory recall task involving a list of 30 30 words. The response variable was the number of words correctly recalled. Group A had a mean recall of 18.5 18.5 words, and Group B had a mean recall of 15.2 15.2 words. The researchers also checked that the groups did not differ in baseline anxiety or sleep hours. Before the test, participants reported their alertness level, and Group A was found to be significantly more alert than Group B. What are the statistics in this study?