- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem(0)
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel(0)
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean(0)
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required(0)
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- Two Proportions(0)
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Known Variance(0)
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)(0)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data: Videos & Practice Problems
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data Practice Problems
A frequency polygon is constructed by plotting the midpoints of each class interval and connecting them with lines. What does the area under the polygon represent?
Given the data set: 23, 25, 27, 32, 34, 35, which stem-and-leaf plot correctly represents the data?
Which visualization would be least effective for displaying the distribution of ages in a large population and why?
A business analyst needs to compare the frequency of customer complaints by type and highlight the most common issues. Which chart should they use and why?
A hospital wants to visualize the distribution of patient wait times (in minutes) to identify patterns and outliers. Which visualization should they use and why?
A marketing team wants to show the percentage of total sales contributed by each product line. Which chart should they use and why?
Given the following class intervals and frequencies: 10-19 (5), 20-29 (8), 30-39 (12), 40-49 (7), what are the midpoints for the frequency polygon?
A stem-and-leaf plot for the data set 41, 43, 45, 52, 54, 55 would have which stems?