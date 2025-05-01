- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
Standard Deviation: Videos & Practice Problems
Standard Deviation Practice Problems
A sample of laptop battery lives in hours is:
Find the range, mean, variance, and standard deviation for this population.
The following are the weights in pounds of randomly selected suitcases:
Calculate the range, mean, variance, and standard deviation for this sample.
At a coffee shop, the mean expenditure per customer for customers is , with a standard deviation of . According to Chebyshev's Theorem, what is the minimum number of customers who spent between and ?
Inspectors recorded the number of paint scratches found on a sample of new cars. The table below shows the number of scratches and the number of cars with that count. Find the sample mean and sample standard deviation for the number of scratches per car.
Using the class midpoints and corresponding frequencies, estimate the sample mean and standard deviation of the provided data.
Using the frequency distribution, estimate the data's sample mean and sample standard deviation.
Are the mean and standard deviation calculated from grouped data as precise as those from ungrouped (individual) data? Explain.
A company's quarterly bonuses (in thousands of dollars) for a group of employees are as follows: , , , , , , , , , , , and . If each employee receives a reduction of thousand dollars in their bonus, what are the sample mean and sample standard deviation for the adjusted data set?
A company's quarterly bonuses (in thousands of dollars) for a group of employees are as follows: and . What are the sample mean and sample standard deviation for the dataset?
The following are the weights (in kilograms) of a group of packages: , , , , , , , , , and . If each package's weight is increased by , what are the new sample mean and sample standard deviation?
The number of hours five employees worked in a week is as follows: , , , , . What is the sample standard deviation of the hours worked? Use the formula .
Use the dot plot to estimate the sample standard deviation using midpoints and frequencies, then calculate the actual standard deviation using individual data values. Compare both results and select the appropriate option from below.
Use the graph below to estimate the sample standard deviation using midpoints and frequencies and calculate the actual standard deviation using individual data values. Compare both results and select the appropriate option from below.
A research team records the systolic blood pressure (in units of millimeters of mercury) and resting heart rates (in units of beats per minute) of eight marathon runners. The blood pressures are , , , , , , , and . The heart rates are , , , , , , , and . Calculate the coefficient of variation for both blood pressure and heart rate. Which measurement is more variable relative to its mean?
A sample of randomly selected students had the following chemistry test scores:
Compute the sample standard deviation, given that the sample mean is .
The stem-and-leaf plot shows ages:
Estimate the sample standard deviation and compare it to the actual value.
Consider the following two data sets. Without calculation, decide which set likely has the higher standard deviation. Then, verify your answer by computing the standard deviation for both sets.
- Set A:
- Set B:
Which set has the higher standard deviation?
The following lists show measured pH values from small samples of brewed coffee and brewed tea:
- Coffee:
- Tea:
Which beverage, if any, shows greater dispersion in pH when using the range as the measure of dispersion?
Two sources of drinking water were tested for pH. The pH measurements from a private well are . The pH measurements from a point-of-use filter are . Which source shows greater dispersion in pH as measured by the sample standard deviation?
The distribution of graduate school entrance exam scores is approximately bell-shaped with a mean of and a standard deviation of . What percentage of scores fall between and ?
The heights of adult women in a certain city are approximately bell-shaped, with a mean of and a standard deviation of . Using the Rule, find the approximate percentage of women who have heights less than or greater than .
Test scores are approximately bell-shaped, with a mean of and a standard deviation of . Using the Rule, find the approximate percentage of scores that are greater than .
Compute the sample standard deviation of the following heights (in ): . What does this imply about a data set where all observations are identical?
In a marathon, runners aged have a mean finish time of minutes with a standard deviation of minutes. Runners aged have a mean finish time of minutes with a standard deviation of minutes. Suppose a -year-old runner finishes in minutes, and a -year-old runner finishes in minutes. What are their -scores? Which runner performed better relative to their age group?
Two shortstops are compared by the number of errors in a season (fewer errors are better). Shortstop E committed errors in League P, where the mean was errors and the standard deviation was . Shortstop F committed errors in League Q, where the mean was errors and the standard deviation was . Which shortstop, if any, performed better relative to league peers? Use -scores.
A steel mill cuts rods with a mean length () of cm and a standard deviation of cm. The quality guideline discards rods that are more than standard deviations away from the mean. For what lengths will a rod be discarded?
A city survey records the number of books read in a month by residents, grouped as follows:
Estimate the standard deviation of the number of books read per month.
Two small groups of headphones were sampled for their retail prices (in dollars).
Group A:
Group B: .
Find the sample mean and sample standard deviation for each group.
A company reports the annual salaries (in thousands of dollars) for a random sample of senior engineers and a random sample of entry-level assistants. The senior engineers have a higher sample mean salary but a smaller sample standard deviation than the assistants. Which statement best explains this outcome?