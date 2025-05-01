A school administrator records the number of books read in a month (quantitative variable) by students, grouped by grade level (qualitative variable: 'Freshman' or 'Sophomore').

Freshmen: 3 , 5 , 4 , 6 , 2 3, 5, 4, 6, 2 .

Sophomores: 7 , 8 , 6 , 9 , 5 7, 8, 6, 9, 5 .

Calculate the range and standard deviation for each group. Which grade level displays more dispersion in books read?