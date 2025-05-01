- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
Standard Deviation: Videos & Practice Problems
Standard Deviation Practice Problems
Which of the following is NOT a valid reason that the range is considered inferior to the standard deviation as a measure of dispersion?
A school administrator records the number of books read in a month (quantitative variable) by students, grouped by grade level (qualitative variable: 'Freshman' or 'Sophomore').
Freshmen: .
Sophomores: .
Calculate the range and standard deviation for each group. Which grade level displays more dispersion in books read?
A psychology survey reports that the standard deviation of reaction times for the entire sample is seconds, while the standard deviation for male respondents is seconds and for female respondents is seconds. Which reason most directly explains why the combined standard deviation exceeds the subgroup standard deviations?
Which term describes the standardized value that shows the distance of a score from the mean in units of standard deviation?
A quality engineer measures the thickness (in ) of six metal sheets: , , , , , and . Find the sample standard deviation.
A grouped frequency distribution for reaction times (ms) is: . Using class midpoints, find the grouped sample mean and grouped sample standard deviation. Select the correct pair .
A study collects birth weights (in units of grams) of infants whose mothers did not smoke and separates them by paternal smoking status. The birth weights for infants with nonsmoking fathers are . The birth weights for infants with smoking fathers are . Determine the sample standard deviation for each group (report to one decimal place).
A statistics class records the number of hours each student spent studying for the midterm: , , , , and . The mean study time is hours, and the standard deviation is hours. Compute the mean and standard deviation of the -scores for each student.
Two histograms are shown for datasets A and B. Dataset A is symmetric and bell-shaped with no apparent outliers. Dataset B is strongly right-skewed with a long right tail and a few extremely high values. Which measure of central tendency should be reported for Dataset B, and which dataset shows greater dispersion?
A poll asks people how many books they read last month. The probability distribution for the random variable is:
What is the standard deviation of ?
If a data set has a standard deviation close to zero, what does this indicate about the data?
Given the sample data: 3, 5, 7, calculate Sigma x squared and (Sigma x)^2. Which is larger?
Given the sample data: 4, 8, 10, calculate the sample standard deviation using the compact formula.
Which symbol is typically used for the standard deviation of a population?
A company tracks the monthly sales of two products. Product A has a standard deviation of 2 units, Product B has a standard deviation of 15 units. What does this suggest?
Two classes have the same average test score of 80. Class X has a standard deviation of 5, Class Y has a standard deviation of 20. What can you infer?
Why is it helpful to add a column for x squared when organizing data for standard deviation calculations?
Given the sample data: 5, 7, 9, calculate the sample standard deviation using the expanded formula (subtract mean, square, sum, divide, root).
A manager claims that a low standard deviation in employee performance scores means all employees are equally skilled. Is this a valid conclusion?
Why is standard deviation considered a measure of variation rather than a measure of center?
Why is it incorrect to use (Sigma x)^2 instead of Sigma x squared in the numerator of the standard deviation formula?
Given the sample data: 2, 4, 6, 8, calculate the sample standard deviation using the compact formula.
Two investment portfolios have the same average annual return, but Portfolio A has a much higher standard deviation than Portfolio B. Which is preferable for a risk-averse investor?