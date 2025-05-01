- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem(0)
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel(0)
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean(0)
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required(0)
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- Two Proportions(0)
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Known Variance(0)
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)(0)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Addition Rule: Videos & Practice Problems
Addition Rule Practice Problems
A survey records the number of students enrolled in different types of courses and at different levels at a university. If a student is selected at random, what is the probability that the student is enrolled in a science or commerce course?
The table below shows the distribution of company sizes in a certain industry.
What is the probability that a randomly selected company has at least employees?
In a population, the gene for cystic fibrosis is represented by two alleles: C (normal) and c (cystic fibrosis). Suppose two parents are both carriers (genotype Cc) but do not have the disease. If they have a child, what is the probability that the child will be a carrier (genotype Cc) but not have cystic fibrosis?
Which of the following is the correct formal definition of two events being disjoint (mutually exclusive)?
A playground injury survey reports probabilities: , , , , , , and . What is the probability that a randomly chosen playground injury is to the arm, wrist, or chest?
A poll shows the probability that a voter supports Candidate X is , and the probability that a voter supports Candidate Y is . Can you add these probabilities to find the probability that a voter supports either Candidate X or Candidate Y? Why or why not?
A survey finds the probability that a student majors in mathematics is . The probability that a student majors in English is . What is the probability a randomly chosen student majors in either mathematics or English?
A commuter survey shows that the probability someone drives a car to work is , and the probability someone rides the subway is . What is the probability that a randomly chosen commuter neither drives a car nor rides the subway?
A study shows that the probability a person drives to work is , and the probability that a person carpools is . Is it possible for the probability that a person telecommutes to be ? Justify your answer.
If a probability question asks about the chance of "either A or B" occurring, which rule should be used?
Let be the number of laptops in a student's dorm room, with the probability distribution:
What is the probability that a randomly selected dorm room contains either or laptops?
A card is drawn from a standard deck. Event A: drawing a heart. Event B: drawing a queen. Are these events mutually exclusive?
A bag contains 5 red balls and 3 blue balls. If one ball is drawn at random, what is the probability it is red or blue?
In a Venn diagram, what does the overlapping region between two circles representing events A and B indicate?
In a class of 30 students, 12 play basketball, 10 play soccer, and 4 play both. What is the probability that a randomly selected student plays basketball or soccer?
If the probability of an event is 3/8, what is this probability as a decimal rounded to two decimal places?
Why must the probability of the intersection be subtracted when applying the Addition Rule to non-mutually exclusive events?
A survey finds that 40% of people like tea, 30% like coffee, and 10% like both. What is the probability that a randomly chosen person likes tea or coffee?
A company offers two types of discounts: 20% of customers receive a holiday discount, 15% receive a loyalty discount, and 5% receive both. What is the probability that a randomly selected customer receives at least one discount? Which form of the Addition Rule should be used?
A die is rolled. Event A: rolling an even number. Event B: rolling a number less than 4. Should the intersection be subtracted when calculating P(A or B)?
In a lottery, the chance of winning a small prize is 1/100, and the chance of winning a large prize is 1/1000. The events are mutually exclusive. What is the probability of winning either prize?
Given events A and B with P(A) = 0.5, P(B) = 0.4, and P(A ∩ B) = 0.2, sketch a Venn diagram and identify the probability in each region.
A student can choose to take French, Spanish, or both. 30% take French, 25% take Spanish, and 10% take both. What is the probability a student takes French or Spanish?
How is the probability of both events A and B occurring represented in set notation?
A student is randomly selected. Event A: student is in the math club. Event B: student is in the science club. If some students are in both clubs, are these events mutually exclusive?
A spinner has 8 equal sections numbered 1 to 8. What is the probability of spinning a 2 or a 7?