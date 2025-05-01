A student conducted an experiment to test whether individuals could sense the outcome of a coin toss without seeing it. In each trial, the student flipped a fair coin and placed it under a cup. The participant then had to guess whether the coin showed heads or tails, without any visual clues. The experiment was repeated 250 250 times, and participants guessed correctly 127 127 times.

Given that the coin used was fair, what proportion of correct responses would be expected if the participants were just making random guesses?