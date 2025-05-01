- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
Basic Concepts of Probability: Videos & Practice Problems
Basic Concepts of Probability Practice Problems
Determine whether the statement is true or false:
An event with a probability of is considered unusual.
A box contains cards numbered from to . What is the probability of randomly selecting a card numbered ?
A box contains pencils, and only one pencil is red. If a student picks pencil at random, what is the probability that it is the red pencil?
A computer program randomly generates a digit from to . What is the sample space for this experiment, and how many possible outcomes are there?
A survey records a person's favorite fruit from the options apple, grape, and orange, and their preferred beverage from water, juice, soda, and tea. What is the sample space for this experiment, and how many outcomes are in the sample space?
A probability experiment consists of drawing a card from a deck with cards labeled to and spinning a spinner with three equal sections: black, white, and gray. What is the probability of drawing a card labeled or and the spinner landing on black?
A couple plans to have five children. Assuming each child is equally likely to be a boy or a girl, what is the probability that all five children are girls?
A bar graph displays the highest level of education completed by staff at a hospital. What is the probability that a randomly selected staff member has a professional degree?
A researcher records the probabilities of four outcomes , , and : , , and , respectively. Which outcomes are considered unusual based on the standard probability threshold?
In rabbits, fur color is determined by a single gene with two alleles: B (black) and W (white). The black fur allele (B) is dominant, and the white fur allele (W) is recessive. When two heterozygous black rabbits (BW) are crossed, the offspring can have the following genetic combinations:
BB (black), BW (black), WB (black), and WW (white).
When two heterozygous black rabbits are crossed, what is the probability that the offspring will be white?
A lottery machine draws a random number from to . Event D is drawing a number that is an even integer. How many outcomes are in event D, and is this event a simple event?
A -sided die numbered to is rolled. What is the probability of rolling a number less than ?
Suppose you roll an -sided die numbered to . What is the probability of rolling a number that is divisible by ?
The following frequency distribution lists the number of individuals in a region by age group. What is the probability that a randomly chosen individual is between and years old?
The following table lists the number of individuals in a region by age group. What is the probability that a randomly chosen individual is years old or older?
The pie chart shows the percentage distribution of apple-eating preferences among students. Find the probability of randomly selecting a student who never chooses apples.
A financial advisor believes there is a chance that a certain stock will increase in value next week, based on his personal assessment. What type of probability is being used?
A doctor estimates that there is a chance of rain interfering with a patient’s outdoor recovery plan, based on her personal experience with local weather. What type of probability is this?
What is the probability that a randomly chosen student did not attend orientation week? Use the given diagram.
A random item is selected from a shipment of packaged cereals. The shipment's price distribution (in dollars) is summarized in the box and whisker plot below. What is the probability that the price of the selected cereal box is between and ?
The probability of a vending machine dispensing a bonus snack is . The odds of receiving a bonus snack from a different vending machine are . You want to choose the machine with the better chance. Which machine should you pick? Justify your choice.
A marble is picked at random from a jar containing red marbles, green marbles, and blue marbles. Find the odds that the marble picked is green.
A hospital has nurses and doctors. Of the nurses, have completed advanced training, while doctors have completed advanced training. Are the events "being a nurse" and "having completed advanced training" independent?
A survey records the number of students enrolled in different types of courses and at different levels at a university. If a student is selected at random, what is the probability that the student is enrolled in a postgraduate course?
The stem-and-leaf plot below shows the number of points allowed per game by college basketball teams during one season. Each value represents a team’s season average.
What is the probability that a randomly selected team allowed at least points per game on average, and is this event considered unusual? Explain.
A pair of standard eight-sided dice, each numbered from to , is rolled and the sum of the numbers is recorded. What is the probability of rolling a sum of ?
A day of the week is selected at random. Determine the sample space, the outcomes in the event that the day starts with the letter “S,” and the number of outcomes in this event.
A weather forecaster estimates there is a chance of rain tomorrow based on her experience and current weather patterns. What type of probability is this, and why?
A bag contains red marbles, blue marbles, and green marbles. The probability of randomly selecting a green marble is . Classify this probability as classical, empirical, or subjective, and explain your reasoning.