In rabbits, fur color is determined by a single gene with two alleles: B (black) and W (white). The black fur allele (B) is dominant, and the white fur allele (W) is recessive. When two heterozygous black rabbits (BW) are crossed, the offspring can have the following genetic combinations:

BB (black), BW (black), WB (black), and WW (white).

When two heterozygous black rabbits are crossed, what is the probability that the offspring will be white?