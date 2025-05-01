- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem(0)
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel(0)
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean(0)
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required(0)
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- Two Proportions(0)
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Known Variance(0)
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)(0)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Basic Concepts of Probability: Videos & Practice Problems
Basic Concepts of Probability Practice Problems
A company sold cases of three coffee blends (Premium, Classic, and Budget) through three salespeople last month, with the following counts:
- Salesperson : Premium , Classic , Budget
- Salesperson : Premium , Classic , Budget
- Salesperson : Premium , Classic , Budget
What is the probability that a randomly chosen case from all sales was Premium?
Carlos and Dana each inspected manufactured widgets for defects. Carlos found defective widgets and Dana found defective widgets. Which explanation best accounts for the difference between their estimated defect rates?
A researcher estimates a population proportion using observations, while another researcher uses observations. Which estimate has the smaller standard error, and by what factor?
A market study recorded respondents' regions and favorite cuisines. The counts are:
- North. Italian: , Mexican: , Indian:
- South. Italian: , Mexican: , Indian:
- East. Italian: , Mexican: , Indian:
What is the probability that a randomly chosen respondent is from the South and prefers Mexican cuisine?
In a sweepstakes, cards are numbered to . Five cards are drawn randomly, without replacement, and the order does not matter. What is the probability of holding the one ticket that matches all five drawn cards?
A city piloted speed humps in school-zone corridors. The projected -year crashes are:
Which statement is best supported by the table?
A poll asks households how many pets they have. The probability distribution for the random variable , representing the number of pets, is:
What is the probability that a randomly selected household has no pets?
Which of the following best defines probability in the context of business statistics?
Which statement correctly distinguishes theoretical probability from empirical probability?
In which situation would you use empirical probability rather than theoretical probability?
A bag contains 4 red balls and 6 blue balls. What is the theoretical probability of randomly selecting a red ball?
If a standard deck of 52 cards is shuffled, what is the probability of drawing a Queen?
A survey of 50 customers found that 15 purchased product A. What is the empirical probability that a randomly selected customer purchased product A?
In 20 tosses of a coin, heads appeared 12 times. What is the empirical probability of getting heads?
A student flips a coin 10 times and gets heads 8 times. Another student flips the coin 100 times and gets heads 52 times. Which student's empirical probability is likely closer to the theoretical probability, and why?
Why does increasing the number of trials in an experiment generally improve the accuracy of empirical probability?
What is the theoretical probability of rolling an even number on a standard six-sided die?
In 30 rolls of a die, a number greater than 4 appeared 12 times. What is the empirical probability of this event?
A company tests a new product by giving samples to 100 people. Theoretically, 25% are expected to like it, but 40 people report liking it. What is a plausible reason for the difference between theoretical and empirical probabilities?
If the empirical probability of drawing a red marble from a bag is much lower than the theoretical probability, what might explain this discrepancy?
A marketing team wants to estimate the probability that a customer will respond to an email campaign. They send 500 emails and receive 75 responses. How should they use this information to predict future campaign success?
A weather app reports a 30% chance of rain tomorrow. How can a business use this probability in planning outdoor events?
A factory claims that 5% of its products are defective. An inspector finds 3 defective items in a sample of 40. Which type of probability is the inspector using, and how does it compare to the factory's claim?
If P(win) = 0.05 for a lottery ticket, what is the probability of not winning?