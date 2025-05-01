Based on a market study, we want to know if adults aged 65 65 and over are more likely to buy a product labeled 'Organic' compared to adults in general. In the 65 + 65+ age group, 58 58 out of 160 160 respondents indicated they were more likely, while 340 340 out of 900 900 total respondents expressed the same likelihood. Does the proportion of adults aged 65 65 and over who are more likely to buy an 'Organic' product significantly differ from the proportion in the general adult population?