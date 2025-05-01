- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
Basic Concepts of Probability: Videos & Practice Problems
Basic Concepts of Probability Practice Problems
A student is taking a -question multiple-choice quiz with options per item and guesses all answers.
Use the following two-digit random numbers to simulate outcomes: "". Using two-digit mapping from to , how many questions are simulated as correct?
Based on a market study, we want to know if adults aged and over are more likely to buy a product labeled 'Organic' compared to adults in general. In the age group, out of respondents indicated they were more likely, while out of total respondents expressed the same likelihood. Does the proportion of adults aged and over who are more likely to buy an 'Organic' product significantly differ from the proportion in the general adult population?
A company has two branches: one with many employees and one with few employees. On a particular day, of the employees at one branch called in sick, even though the usual rate is . Which branch is more likely to have this outcome? Choose the best answer.
Let D and E be disjoint events, and E and F also be disjoint. Must D and F be disjoint? Use an example to justify your answer.
A poll asked people about their preferred vacation destination. The results are shown below by gender. Among the males, what is the probability that a person prefers the mountains?
A public-health team measured cough incidents at daycare centers before and after implementing an indoor air purifier program. For each center they recorded the center code, whether the purifier was in use (before or after), and the total cough incidents in the month. Which choice correctly classifies the variables and design?
A mini-game presents five distinct letter tiles: B, O, A, T, and S. There are exactly two valid -letter solution words that use all the tiles. If a player blindly types a random arrangement of the five letters, what is the probability that it matches one of the two solutions?
In a variant of the same game, a team has matching numbered balls in the draw bin. The bin also contains special prize balls and red toppers. What is the probability that the first ball drawn is a numbered ball that appears on the team's board?
In roulette, slots are colored red or black (with , and sometimes , colored green). The pattern is: for numbers and odd numbers are red and even numbers are black; for numbers and , odd numbers are black and even numbers are red. Consider a roulette wheel containing both and . What is the probability that the ball will land in a red slot if it lands on ? What term describes this event?
A survey asked a random sample of people, "How many books do you read per year?" The responses are shown below:
Construct a probability model for these data.
A hospital recorded the birth lengths (in centimeters) of babies born in . The data are as follows: . What is the probability that a randomly selected baby had a birth length between and centimeters (inclusive)?
A wildlife study recorded the color (Brown, Black, White) and age group (Juvenile, Adult, Senior) of squirrels in a park. According to the data, there were white squirrels in the Senior age group. What is the probability that a randomly observed squirrel is both white and a senior? Is this event possible?
A recent survey found that of adults prefer to get their news from podcasts. In a random sample of four adults, all four say they prefer podcasts. Is this result surprising?
A lottery game requires players to pick a sequence of three digits, each from to , in exact order. What is the probability that a single ticket matches the winning sequence?
A raffle involves drawing tickets from a box containing uniquely numbered tickets. The order of selection does not matter, and no ticket is replaced. What is the probability that your single ticket matches all winning numbers?
A box contains green marbles and 6 blue marbles, all identical in appearance. Three marbles are drawn at random from the box. What is the probability that exactly two of them are green?
A carnival wheel is numbered from to , with the number representing 'Star' and the number representing 'Moon'. If you spin the wheel times, what is the probability that the wheel lands on either 'Star' or 'Moon' on the first spin?
A biased coin has a probability of of landing heads on each independent toss. What is the probability of getting heads on two consecutive tosses?
Consider a securitized pool of automobile loans where each loan has default probability . An economist assumes defaults are independent across loans. Is this assumption plausible, and what happens to the tail risk if there is a small positive correlation of ? Pick the best statement.
A fair coin is flipped and lands heads on the first three flips. What is the probability that the fourth flip is heads?
A study records driver fatalities by lighting and weather. The counts in the table are: in clear weather the column total is with occurring in no light; in snow the column total is with occurring in no light. Is no light more dangerous in clear weather or in snow?
Researchers enrolled a group of people born in and collected data on their educational attainment, employment history, and health status every two years from age to age . What is this type of study called? Explain.
A mixtape contains tracks, and you like of them. The player shuffles and plays the tracks without replacement. What is the probability that among the first tracks played you will like exactly of them?
A university finds that of students own a bicycle. Explain how to use integers to to simulate whether a randomly chosen student owns a bicycle.
A researcher runs a randomized experiment many times and estimates the chance of a particular outcome by the observed proportion of times it appeared. What name best describes this probability-assignment method?
A spinner was spun times and landed on red times. Based on these results, what is the best estimate of the probability that the next spin will land on red?
Which of the following best describes subjective probability and provides three examples illustrating its use in decision-making?
In a five-player game of five-card stud, each player has been dealt three cards (you see your own three cards and the up-cards of the other players). You currently hold three diamonds and you observe that among the other players' up-cards there are exactly two diamonds. Should you continue if you are hoping to make a five-card diamond flush when the next two cards are dealt?
A pastry shop produced muffins in one day: chocolate, blueberry, banana, pumpkin, and gluten-free. What is the probability that a randomly selected muffin is gluten-free?
A particular state lottery has odds of winning the jackpot in a single drawing equal to in . Suppose the same set of numbers is played by a person in independent drawings over many years. Compute the probability that this person wins the jackpot at least twice in those drawings.