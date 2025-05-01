- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem(0)
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel(0)
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean(0)
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required(0)
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- Two Proportions(0)
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Known Variance(0)
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)(0)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Counting: Videos & Practice Problems
Counting Practice Problems
A company has marketing specialists and finance specialists. A team of employees is selected at random to attend a conference. What is the probability that all four selected employees are finance specialists?
A digital music generator creates a song with segments, and for each segment, there are possible musical patterns. How many different songs can be produced by this generator?
A company has engineers and technicians. A team of employees is selected at random to attend a training session. What is the probability that exactly two engineers and two technicians are selected?
You randomly select two numbers from to , then their sum and add to obtain a total. What is the probability of getting a total of ?
The following table shows the number of secondary school students (in thousands) enrolled in Illinois and Florida by grade. If a student is chosen at random from all those listed, what is the probability that the student is enrolled in Florida, given that the student is in the th grade?
A school awards ceremony has students receiving awards. The awards are grouped as follows: for academic achievement, for sports, and for arts. If awards of the same type are indistinguishable, how many different sequences can the awards be presented in?
Fill in the blanks.
The process of arranging objects in a specific order from a group of unique objects, without repeating any object, is called a(n) ______________________.
Fill in the blanks.
When you choose objects from different objects, with no repeats and ignoring the order, this is called a(n) ______________________.
Which of the following statements correctly distinguishes between permutations and combinations?
A manager wants to assign 4 different tasks to 4 employees, one task per employee. In how many different ways can the tasks be assigned?
A company is forming a 3-person committee from 10 candidates. Does the order in which members are selected matter, and which counting method should be used?
How many ways can the top 3 finishers (gold, silver, bronze) be awarded among 12 runners in a race?
In the context of selecting 2 representatives from a group of 8, what are the values of n and r?
A project team of 4 is to be chosen from 9 employees. In how many ways can the team be selected?
A restaurant offers 7 appetizers, 10 main courses, and 5 desserts. If a customer wants to order one of each, how many different meal combinations are possible, and which counting principle applies?
A security code consists of 3 letters followed by 2 digits. If letters and digits cannot be repeated, how many unique codes can be created?
If a problem asks for 'the number of ways to arrange 5 out of 8 books on a shelf,' which notation best represents this?
A company needs to assign 3 different projects to 5 available teams, with each team getting at most one project. In how many ways can the projects be assigned?
A lottery requires players to select 6 numbers from 49, and the order in which numbers are drawn does not matter. Which formula should be used and why?