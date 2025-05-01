- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem(0)
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel(0)
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean(0)
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required(0)
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- Two Proportions(0)
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Known Variance(0)
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)(0)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Fundamental Counting Principle: Videos & Practice Problems
Fundamental Counting Principle Practice Problems
If you have 2 shirts and 3 pants, how many different shirt-pant combinations can you make?
What is the difference between 'options' and 'outcomes' in the context of the Fundamental Counting Principle?
A car can be ordered in 4 body styles, 5 colors, and with 3 engine types. How many different car combinations are possible?
A security code consists of 1 letter (A-Z), 2 digits (0-9), and 1 special character (@, #, $). How many unique codes are possible?
Which calculation correctly finds the number of possible outcomes when rolling two dice and flipping a coin?
A business analyst calculates 48 possible product bundles from 4 sizes, 2 colors, and 6 accessories. Is this calculation correct?
Which of the following is a situation where the Fundamental Counting Principle applies?
When rolling a die and spinning a spinner with 5 colors, how many total outcomes are there, and what does each outcome represent?
A coffee shop offers 2 sizes, 3 types of milk, and 4 flavors. How many different coffee drinks can be made by choosing one of each?
A password requires 1 uppercase letter, 1 lowercase letter, 2 digits, and 1 symbol (!, @, #, $). How many unique passwords are possible?
A vending machine offers 4 drinks, 3 snacks, and 2 desserts. What is the correct way to calculate the total number of possible purchases?
A student says there are 36 possible outcomes when rolling two dice. Is this correct? Explain.
If you have 3 hats and 2 scarves, how many different hat-scarf combinations can you make?