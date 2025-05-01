- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem(0)
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel(0)
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean(0)
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required(0)
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- Two Proportions(0)
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Known Variance(0)
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)(0)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Multiplication Rule: Independent Events: Videos & Practice Problems
Multiplication Rule: Independent Events Practice Problems
Out of a group of employees, said they preferred remote work over in-office work. If employees are randomly selected without replacement, what is the probability that both prefer remote work?
In a survey of employees, said they bike to work. If employees are chosen at random, is it unusual for both to bike to work? Explain your reasoning.
In a survey of college students, reported that they prefer online classes over in-person classes. If students are chosen at random, what is the probability that at most of them prefer online classes?
A rare genetic disorder affects out of every individuals. A screening test for the disorder returns a positive result of the time when a person actually has the disorder, and of the time when a person does not have the disorder. If a person tests negative, what is the probability that they do not have the disorder? Use Bayes' Theorem.
Refer to the pie chart below, which displays the responses from a survey of individuals regarding their main source of news. If you randomly select people, what is the probability that none of them identify social media or friends/family as their primary news source?
A spinner is spun twice. The first spin lands on red, and the second spin lands on blue. Are the events 'landing on red on the first spin' and 'landing on blue on the second spin' independent or dependent? Explain your reasoning.
The probability that a randomly chosen person in a certain city is a vegetarian is . If people are picked at random from this city, what is the probability that at least of them is a vegetarian?
In a poll of registered voters, said they support a ballot measure. Based on this sample, what is the estimated probability that a randomly selected voter supports the measure?
Fill in the blanks.
In probability language, the phrase "both events occur" signals that we should apply the _________________________________ Rule.
What is the probability of rolling four consecutive 's with a fair ten-sided die (faces numbered )?
Achondroplasia is autosomal dominant. Parent is affected, heterozygous (); Parent is unaffected (). Find .
A player enters two independent online prize draws. The probability of winning Draw A is , and the probability of winning Draw B is . Find the probability that the player wins both draws.
A manufacturer produces flash drives, each with a probability of of functioning properly for years. If a pack contains independent flash drives, what is the probability that all will function properly for years?
A study reported that of applicants passed a professional certification exam on their first attempt. What is the probability that two randomly chosen applicants both passed on their first attempt? Assume independence.
A security screening hires multiple officers to spot prohibited items. Each officer independently misses a prohibited item with probability . How many officers are required so that the probability that all officers miss the item is less than ?
A parallel system consists of identical modules, each with a probability of failure of . Modules fail independently. What is the minimum number of modules required so that the probability the system works (at least one module works) exceeds ?
A basketball player, Mia, makes a free throw with a probability of on any attempt. What is the probability that she makes two consecutive free throws?
Suppose of all employees at a company work remotely, and have a gym membership. If these two characteristics are independent, what is the probability that a randomly selected employee works remotely and has a gym membership?
A health poll reports that about of adults in a region exercise regularly. Demographic records show that of adults in this region are daily smokers. Assuming that exercising is independent of daily smoking, the calculated probability that an adult is both a daily smoker and exercises regularly is , which is then used to calculate the probability that an adult either smokes daily or exercises regularly, resulting in a probability of . However, the poll indicates that of adults both smoke daily and exercise regularly. How does this information change the probability that an adult either smokes daily or exercises regularly?
An urn contains blue marbles and yellow marbles. One marble is drawn at random, its color is recorded, and then it is returned to the urn. This process is repeated once more. What is the probability that both the first and second draws are blue?
In a survey, of adults have an emergency fund and live in urban areas. Among adults who live in urban areas, have an emergency fund.
Are the events "have an emergency fund" and "live in an urban area" independent? Justify your answer.
In a certain year, workplace injuries were reported in a country, with of them resulting from machinery accidents. What is the probability that neither of two randomly selected workplace injuries from that year resulted from machinery accidents?
A volleyball team wins, on average, of its matches. Assuming that each match is independent and the win rate remains constant, what is the probability that the team wins five matches in a row?