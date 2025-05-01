A health poll reports that about 40 % 40\% of adults in a region exercise regularly. Demographic records show that 30 % 30\% of adults in this region are daily smokers. Assuming that exercising is independent of daily smoking, the calculated probability that an adult is both a daily smoker and exercises regularly is 0.12 0.12 , which is then used to calculate the probability that an adult either smokes daily or exercises regularly, resulting in a probability of 0.58 0.58 . However, the poll indicates that 0.09 0.09 of adults both smoke daily and exercise regularly. How does this information change the probability that an adult either smokes daily or exercises regularly?