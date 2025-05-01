- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem(0)
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel(0)
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean(0)
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required(0)
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- Two Proportions(0)
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Known Variance(0)
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)(0)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Multiplication Rule: Independent Events: Videos & Practice Problems
Multiplication Rule: Independent Events Practice Problems
Which set notation correctly represents the probability of both event A and event B occurring?
If the probability of event A is 0.4 and the probability of event B is 0.5, what is the probability that both A and B occur, assuming independence?
What is the probability of rolling a 2 on a six-sided die and then flipping heads on a coin?
A coin is flipped twice. What is the probability of getting heads on both flips? Verify your answer by listing the sample space.
A bag contains 5 red and 5 blue marbles. You draw one marble, keep it, and then draw another. Are the two draws independent or dependent?
What is the probability of flipping three coins and getting heads on all three?
You roll a die and then draw a card from a deck. Which rule should you use to find the probability of rolling a 6 and drawing an ace?
A factory produces light bulbs with a 98% chance of passing quality control. What is the probability that three randomly selected bulbs all pass?
If you want to know the probability of event A or event B occurring, which operation do you use?
If P(A) = 0.3 and P(B) = 0.7, what is P(A and B) if A and B are independent?
What is the probability of rolling a 5 on a die and then rolling an even number on a second die?
A die is rolled twice. What is the probability of getting a 1 on the first roll and a 2 on the second? List the sample space size.
You select a student at random from a class, then select another without replacing the first. Are these selections independent?
A die is rolled three times. What is the probability of getting a 4 on each roll?
A card is drawn from a deck, replaced, and then another card is drawn. Which rule applies to finding the probability of drawing two aces?
A company tests four products, each with a 95% chance of success. What is the probability all four succeed?
Which probability is calculated by multiplying the probabilities of individual events?
If the probability of event X is 0.6 and event Y is 0.2, what is the probability both occur independently?