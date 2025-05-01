- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem(0)
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel(0)
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean(0)
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required(0)
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- Two Proportions(0)
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Known Variance(0)
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)(0)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Introduction to Confidence Intervals: Videos & Practice Problems
Introduction to Confidence Intervals Practice Problems
The following data lists the number of electric vehicles sold in a region over several years. Construct a scatterplot and determine the best mathematical model (linear, quadratic, logarithmic, exponential, or power) for the data. Use the chosen model to predict the number of electric vehicles sold in .
A normal quantile plot was created using the annual incomes (in thousands of dollars) of a random sample of teachers. What can be concluded about the distribution of the teachers' incomes?
A biologist reports three confidence intervals for the average height of a plant species. Which interval is most likely associated with a confidence level?
True or False. When the sample size is and the population standard deviation is unknown, it is appropriate to use -scores to determine the probability that the sample mean falls within a specified interval.
A researcher collects a random sample of students' test scores from a large university. The population of test scores is known to be right-skewed. What can be said about the shape of the sampling distribution of the sample mean?
True or False. The standard deviation of the distribution of sample means decreases as the number of observations in each sample increases.
Which of the following statements about the sampling distribution of the sample mean is correct?
A population has a mean of and a standard deviation of . If a random sample of size is taken, what are the mean and standard deviation of the sampling distribution of the sample means?
Suppose a population has a mean of and a standard deviation of . If random samples of size are selected, what are the mean and standard deviation of the sampling distribution of the sample means?
A certain population has a mean of and a standard deviation of . If samples of size are drawn, what are the mean and standard deviation of the sampling distribution of the sample means?
The average score on a standardized test is , with a standard deviation of . If a random sample of students is chosen, what are the mean and standard deviation of the sampling distribution of the sample means?
A population has a mean of and a standard deviation of . If a random sample of size is taken, what is the probability that the sample mean is greater than ? Would this sample mean be considered unusual?
A researcher selects a random sample of from a population with a mean of and a standard deviation of . What is the probability that the sample mean is less than ? Would this sample mean be considered unusual?
A shipment of oranges has a population mean weight of grams and a standard deviation of grams. For a random sample of oranges, what is the probability that the sample mean weight is less than grams or greater than grams? Would a sample mean above grams be considered unusual?
Which adjective best completes the sentence: "The standard -based confidence interval for the mean is ________, so minor deviations from a normal population do not substantially change its coverage probability."
Which of the following is the best description of conditions under which the usual chi-square confidence interval for a population variance is exactly valid?
Use Fisher's approximation to find and for degrees of freedom . Here is the -score with right-tail area .
For a bootstrap percentile confidence interval at the level, which percentiles of the bootstrap distribution form the interval endpoints?
The area under the -distribution with degrees of freedom to the right of is . What is the area under the -distribution with degrees of freedom to the left of ?
If a researcher constructs a 90% confidence interval for the mean income of a city, what does the 90% confidence level mean?
Which of the following is the correct interval notation for a confidence interval with endpoints 5 and 9?
If a confidence interval for a population mean is (12, 20) and the point estimate is 16, what is the margin of error?
A sample mean is 50 and the margin of error is 7. What is the 95% confidence interval for the population mean?
Given a point estimate of 30 and a margin of error of 5, what are the endpoints of the confidence interval?
For a 90% confidence interval, what area under the normal curve corresponds to one tail (alpha/2)?
Which confidence level results in the widest confidence interval, assuming all other factors are constant?