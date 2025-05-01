A shipment of oranges has a population mean weight of 150 150 grams and a standard deviation of 6 6 grams. For a random sample of n = 64 n = 64 oranges, what is the probability that the sample mean weight is less than 150 150 grams or greater than 151.5 151.5 grams? Would a sample mean above 151.5 151.5 grams be considered unusual?