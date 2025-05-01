- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem(0)
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel(0)
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean(0)
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required(0)
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- Two Proportions(0)
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Known Variance(0)
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)(0)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Introduction to Confidence Intervals: Videos & Practice Problems
Introduction to Confidence Intervals Practice Problems
If you construct 100 different 95% confidence intervals from 100 random samples, about how many would you expect to contain the true population parameter?
How can a confidence interval with point estimate 15 and margin of error 3 be expressed in compact form?
A sample yields a confidence interval of (40, 52). What is the margin of error if the point estimate is 46?
If the point estimate for a proportion is 0.60 and the margin of error is 0.08, what is the confidence interval?
A survey reports a point estimate of 75 and a margin of error of 10. What is the confidence interval?
For a 95% confidence interval, what is the area to the left of the positive critical z value?
Why does increasing the confidence level from 95% to 99% result in a larger margin of error?
A market analyst reports a confidence interval for average weekly sales as (1200, 1500). If the point estimate is 1350, explain how the margin of error is determined and its practical meaning.
A sample proportion is 0.45 with a margin of error of 0.07. What is the confidence interval?
A researcher is deciding between a 90% and a 99% confidence interval. What is the main trade-off involved in choosing a higher confidence level?