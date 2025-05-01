- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem(0)
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel(0)
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean(0)
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required(0)
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- Two Proportions(0)
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Known Variance(0)
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)(0)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion: Videos & Practice Problems
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion Practice Problems
A survey found that of adults in the U.S. regularly use smartphones for shopping. The research community is interested in estimating the current percentage of adults who shop using smartphones. To obtain a confidence level and a margin of error of percentage points, how many adults must be surveyed now, based on the survey's result?
A survey found that of U.S. adults regularly shop for groceries online. Researchers now want to estimate the current percentage of adults who shop online for groceries. To obtain a confidence level and a margin of error of percentage points, how many adults must be surveyed now? Does the use of the survey result significantly affect the required sample size?
A researcher plans to estimate the percentage of U.S. adults who believe that climate change is caused by human activity. To achieve a confidence level and a margin of error of percentage points, how many people must be surveyed? For this problem, pretend that you know nothing about the percentage to be estimated.
A researcher plans to estimate the percentage of U.S. adults who believe that organic food is healthier. Based on a previous survey, of respondents believed in the health benefits of organic food. The researcher wants a confidence level and a margin of error of percentage points. How many people must be surveyed to estimate the percentage of adults who believe organic food is healthier?
As the general manager for a major train service, you want to consider a higher fare for passengers in window seats due to their increasing demand, which is why you need to estimate the percentage of passengers who prefer window seats. Assuming that you know nothing about the percentage of passengers who prefer window seats, how many randomly selected train passengers must you survey to be confident that the sample percentage is within percentage points of the true population percentage?
A marketing manager for a streaming service wants to estimate the percentage of adults in the U.S. who subscribe to a streaming platform. How many adults must be surveyed to be confident that the estimate is within percentage points of the true population percentage? Assume that of all adults currently have a streaming service subscription, based on recent industry reports.
A company is planning to launch a new electric car model and wants to estimate the worldwide percentage of consumers who are interested in purchasing it. To ensure the estimate is within percentage points of the true population percentage, how many people should be surveyed if they want a confidence level? Assume that nothing is known about the global percentage of consumers who intend to buy the electric car.
A fitness app company is about to launch a new premium membership tier and wants to know what proportion of its users will subscribe. A prior internal survey indicates that of users intend to upgrade. To estimate the true subscription rate to within percentage points with confidence, how many users must be surveyed?
A streaming service company plans to introduce a new premium tier and wants to estimate the worldwide percentage of its users who intend to subscribe. Based on a pilot, of users indicated they plan to upgrade. The marketing team needs a confidence interval with a margin of error of percentage points. How many users must be surveyed? Can the team simply poll their own friends and colleagues instead of drawing a random sample? Explain.
A pediatrician wants to estimate the percentage of new mothers who exclusively breastfeed their infants for at least six months. She needs to be confident that her survey estimate is within percentage points of the true rate. How many respondents must she include in her sample, assuming no prior estimate of the breastfeeding rate is available? What is wrong with polling randomly selected adult women instead of specifically targeting new mothers?
A recent survey in found that of U.S. adults regularly shop online for groceries. The research community wants to estimate the current percentage of adults who engage in online grocery shopping. To obtain a confidence level of and a margin of error of percentage points, how many adults must be surveyed if nothing is known about the current rate of online grocery shopping?
A corporate wellness consultant surveys employees at a large firm and finds that participate regularly in the company’s fitness program. The consultant wants to determine if the true participation rate exceeds . Construct a one‐sided confidence interval appropriate for assessing whether the population proportion p is greater than .
A software‐reliability engineer executes independent test runs of a new application and observes zero failures. She wants a confidence interval for the true failure probability . Which statement best explains why the usual normal‐approximation confidence intervals fail when , and why the “Rule of Three” provides a valid upper bound?
A quality‐control engineer tests LED light bulbs of a new design under accelerated conditions and observes zero failures. What is the upper confidence bound for the true failure rate of all such LED bulbs?
A recent survey reports a confidence interval for the percentage of small-business owners using cloud-based accounting software as . What is the best point estimate of the true percentage of small-business owners who use cloud accounting?
A human‐resources director wants to estimate the percentage of professionals who work remotely at least four days a week. To be confident that the survey proportion is within percentage points of the true value, and with no prior estimate of that proportion, how many professionals should be sampled?
In a survey of participants, said they stream music daily. Among the participants surveyed, how many said they stream music daily?
A survey of smartphone owners found that reported using a health-tracking app daily. Construct a confidence interval for the true proportion of all smartphone owners who use a health-tracking app every day.
A transit agency surveyed city residents and found that reported using public transportation daily. Ridership data from the city’s Department of Transportation indicates that the true daily usage rate is . At confidence level, are the survey results consistent with the actual usage rate? Why or why not?
A media researcher selects a simple random sample of PG- action films and records (in seconds) the duration of their longest explosion‐scene. The times are: . Assuming these durations are approximately normally distributed, are the conditions for constructing a confidence interval for the population standard deviation satisfied? If so, compute that interval.
A news website asks visitors to vote online on whether a newly released public service advertisement is “respectful” or “disrespectful.” Of the visitors who responded, said the ad was respectful and said it was disrespectful. Construct a confidence interval estimate of the true proportion of all viewers who believe the ad is respectful.
A small startup surveys employees about their favorite morning drink and records: coffee, coffee, tea, tea. Coding 'coffee' as and 'tea' as produces the data . Ten bootstrap samples (resampling with the replacement, each of size ) yield these sorted bootstrap proportions (of ’s): . Using only these ten values, construct an confidence interval estimate of the true proportion of employees whose favorite drink is coffee.
A call‐center manager wants to estimate the true proportion of incoming calls that are abandoned (i.e., when a caller hangs up before reaching an agent). She takes a simple random sample of calls and finds that were abandoned. Using bootstrap replicates, she obtains the th and th percentiles of the bootstrap abandonment proportions as and , respectively. Compute the standard normal approximation confidence interval and compare it to the bootstrap result.
A tech‐industry poll surveys software developers and finds of them prefer to write unit tests before coding new features. The team uses bootstrap replicates to estimate a confidence interval for the true proportion of all developers who follow this practice. From the bootstrap distribution, the th percentile is and the th percentile is . Compute the normal‐approximation interval and compare it to the bootstrap result.
A pharmaceutical company is testing the time it takes for a new antibiotic to reach maximum concentration in patients. The population standard deviation for this time should be less than to meet regulatory standards. If the confidence interval for the population standard deviation is , does this interval indicate that the variation in peak times is within acceptable limits? Justify your answer.
In a poll of college students, reported that they regularly use public transportation. Construct a confidence interval for the true proportion of college students who regularly use public transportation. Interpret your result.
A recent poll surveyed adults about their exercise habits. Out of those surveyed, reported that they exercise at least times per week. Construct a confidence interval for the true proportion of adults who exercise at least times per week. Interpret the result.
A researcher wants to estimate, with confidence, the proportion of college students who own a tablet. The estimate must be accurate within of the true proportion. No prior estimate of the proportion is available. What is the minimum sample size required?
A mobile phone company wants to estimate, with confidence, the proportion of its users who are dissatisfied with their network coverage. The company wants the estimate to be accurate within of the actual population proportion. A previous report indicated that of users were dissatisfied with the coverage. What is the minimum sample size the company should use?
A school district wants to estimate, with confidence, the proportion of students who participate in extracurricular activities. The district wants the estimate to be accurate within of the true proportion. Since no prior estimate is available, what is the minimum sample size required?