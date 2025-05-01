- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion: Videos & Practice Problems
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion Practice Problems
Suppose you want to determine, with confidence, the proportion of city residents who commute by bicycle. Your estimate must be within of the true proportion. A prior study suggests that of residents commute by bicycle. What is the minimum sample size you should use?
A fitness center wants to estimate, with confidence, the proportion of its members who attend workout sessions at least three times a week. The estimate must be accurate within of the true population proportion. A previous survey showed that of members attend workout sessions this frequently. What is the minimum sample size needed?
A safety inspector wants to estimate, with confidence, the proportion of construction site accidents that occur due to equipment failure. The estimate must be accurate within of the actual proportion. Since there are no existing studies or historical data available about machinery-related accidents in this industry, what is the smallest number of accident reports the safety officer must examine to meet these precision requirements?
True or False. The point estimate for the population proportion of successes is , where .
In a survey of registered voters, said they support a proposed environmental regulation. Find the point estimates for the population proportion and .
A researcher asked adults whether they exercise at least three times a week. If responded yes, what are the point estimates for the population proportion and its complement ?
A factory manager wants to estimate, with confidence, the proportion of machine breakdowns caused by power fluctuations. The estimate must be accurate within of the true population proportion. A previous internal audit reported that of breakdowns were due to power issues. What is the minimum sample size required?
A survey yields a confidence interval for the proportion of students who prefer online classes as . Based on this interval, what is the margin of error and the sample proportion?
A confidence interval for the proportion of customers satisfied with a new product is given as . Determine the sample proportion and the margin of error.
A recent survey found that of respondents support a new city ordinance. The confidence interval for the true proportion of supporters is . Would it be unusual for the true population proportion to be ? Explain your reasoning.
A survey of employees at a large company found that believe that flexible work hours increase productivity. What is the point estimate for the population proportion of employees who believe this?
Out of surveyed city residents, said they support the construction of a new park. Construct a confidence interval for the proportion of all city residents who support the new park. Interpret the result.
A poll of city residents asked about their preferred mode of transportation. The results were as follows: chose cars, chose public transit, chose bicycles, and the rest chose walking. What is the largest sample proportion, , among the responses?
Out of randomly selected registered voters, said they planned to vote in the upcoming local election. Construct and confidence intervals for the proportion of all registered voters who plan to vote. Which interval is wider?
Out of a sample of smartphone users, said they check their phones within five minutes of waking up. Construct a confidence interval for the proportion of all smartphone users who check their phones within five minutes of waking up.
In a survey of college students, reported that they participate in campus clubs. Construct a confidence interval for the population proportion of college students who participate in campus clubs.
Out of employees surveyed at a large company, indicated they work remotely at least once a week. Construct a confidence interval for the proportion of employees who work remotely at least once a week.
A university administrator wants to estimate, with confidence, the proportion of students who prefer online classes. The estimate must be accurate within of the true proportion. No prior estimate for the proportion is available. What is the minimum sample size required?
A health organization wants to estimate, with confidence, the proportion of adults who have received a flu vaccine this year. The estimate must be accurate within of the true proportion. A prior study found that of adults have been vaccinated. What is the minimum sample size required?
A polling agency wants to determine, with confidence, the proportion of residents in a city who favor expanding public transportation. The estimate must be within of the true proportion. No preliminary estimate is available. What is the minimum sample size required?
A survey of users showed that regularly update their software. Based on this, a confidence interval for the population proportion was found to be . Would it be unusual for the true population proportion to be ? Explain.
A survey asked adults in four different regions whether they believe that online privacy is essential for digital freedom. The number of adults surveyed and the number who agreed are listed below:
Construct a confidence interval for the population proportion of adults who agree in each of the two regions.
A survey of people who follow a vegetarian diet found that said they started the diet for health reasons. The survey reports a margin of error of . Translate this information into a confidence interval and approximate the confidence level of the interval.
A survey of smartphone users found that use a password manager to store their login information. The survey reports a margin of error of . Translate this information into a confidence interval and approximate the confidence level of the interval.
A survey of tablet users aged found that said they use their device mainly for streaming videos. The survey reports a margin of error of . Translate this information into a confidence interval and approximate the confidence level of the interval.
A survey of adults found that believe that regular physical activity is one of the most essential habits for long-term health. The survey reports a margin of error of . Translate this information into a confidence interval and approximate the confidence level of the interval.
A survey of video game users found that said their overall experience with multiplayer games has been positive. The survey reports a margin of error of . Translate this information into a confidence interval and approximate the confidence level of the interval.
Why must we verify that and before constructing a confidence interval for a population proportion?
A study analyzed the variation in reaction times (in seconds2) for a sample of individuals. The sample variance was found to be . Assume the data come from a normally distributed population. Construct the confidence interval for the population variance and the population standard deviation.
A technician is testing the consistency of a machine that cuts sheets of cardboard. The sample variance of the thickness of cardboard sheets is found to be . Assume the thickness values are normally distributed. Construct a confidence interval for both the population variance and the population standard deviation.