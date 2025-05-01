- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem(0)
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel(0)
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean(0)
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required(0)
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- Two Proportions(0)
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Known Variance(0)
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)(0)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion: Videos & Practice Problems
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion Practice Problems
In a study, group A had successes out of , and group B had successes out of . Construct a confidence interval for .
A researcher wants to estimate the difference in proportions of two populations. In sample , successes out of . In sample , successes out of . Construct a confidence interval for .
Researchers compared two diets for weight loss. In diet alpha (), participants lost at least in months. In diet beta (), participants achieved the same result. Estimate the difference in the proportion of participants losing at least between diet alpha and diet beta with confidence.
A sample of size is taken from a large population with true proportion . What is the probability that the sample contains at least successes? Use the normal approximation with continuity correction.
The test scores of a large group of college freshmen are normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . What is the minimum average score a random sample of students must have to be in the top of sample means?
Suppose you create eighty confidence intervals from eighty independent random samples of size . How many of these intervals would you expect to contain the true population parameter?
A survey finds a sample proportion of . Which of the following could be a confidence interval for the population proportion? Select all that apply.
True or False: A confidence interval for a population mean with lower bound and upper bound means there is a probability that the population mean is between and .
Which of the following best describes a confidence interval for a population proportion?
If a 95% confidence interval for the proportion of customers who prefer a product is (0.40, 0.60), what does this mean?
A survey of 120 employees found that 36 prefer remote work. What is the point estimate (p̂) for the proportion who prefer remote work?
What is the formula for calculating the point estimate (p̂) of a population proportion?
A sample of 80 people includes 10 who prefer option A. Are the conditions met to construct a confidence interval for the proportion who prefer option A?
Why must both np and nq be at least 5 when constructing a confidence interval for a population proportion?
Which confidence level corresponds to a critical z value of approximately 1.645?
A sample of 150 people includes 60 who prefer a new product. Calculate the margin of error for a 95% confidence interval.
If the sample size increases while the confidence level remains the same, what happens to the margin of error in a confidence interval for a population proportion?
A sample of 80 people includes 32 who prefer a service. The margin of error for a 90% confidence interval is 0.08. What is the confidence interval?
A company surveys 250 customers and finds 175 are satisfied. Construct a 95% confidence interval for the proportion of satisfied customers.
A 99% confidence interval for the proportion of voters supporting a candidate is (0.48, 0.62). Which statement is most accurate?
If a confidence interval for the proportion of defective products is (0.02, 0.06), what can a manager conclude?
What is the minimum sample size needed to estimate a population proportion with a margin of error of 0.03 at 95% confidence, assuming p̂ = 0.5?
A researcher wants a margin of error of no more than 0.025 for a 99% confidence interval. What is the minimum sample size required if p̂ is unknown?
When calculating the minimum sample size for a confidence interval for a proportion and p̂ is unknown, what value should be used for p̂?
Why is p̂ = 0.5 used when the true proportion is unknown in sample size calculations?
Which function on the TI-84 calculator is used to compute a confidence interval for a population proportion?
A bakery surveyed 50 customers, 32 of whom preferred chocolate chip cookies. Using a TI-84, which values should be entered for x, n, and confidence level to compute a 90% confidence interval?
A student uses a TI-84 to compute a confidence interval for a population proportion but enters the wrong sample size. What is the likely effect on the interval?