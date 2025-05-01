- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem(0)
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel(0)
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean(0)
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required(0)
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- Two Proportions(0)
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Known Variance(0)
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)(0)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion: Videos & Practice Problems
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion Practice Problems
The drying times (in minutes) of a new eco-friendly paint were recorded for a sample of wooden boards. Assume the drying times are normally distributed. The recorded times are:
Construct a confidence interval for the population variance (). Also, interpret the results.
The drying times (in minutes) of a new eco-friendly paint were recorded for a sample of wooden boards. Assume the drying times are normally distributed. The recorded times are:
Construct a confidence interval for the population standard deviation (). Also, interpret the results.
The weights (in ) of randomly selected sealed sugar packs were recorded as follows:
Assuming the weights follow a normal distribution, construct a confidence interval for the population variance (). Also, interpret the results.
The weights (in ) of randomly selected sealed sugar packs were recorded as follows:
Assuming the weights follow a normal distribution, construct a confidence interval for the population standard deviation (). Also, interpret the results.
The number of defective light bulbs found in randomly selected shipments had a sample standard deviation of bulbs. Assume the number of defects follows a normal distribution. Using an confidence level, construct a confidence interval for the population variance (). Also, interpret the results.
The number of defective light bulbs found in randomly selected shipments had a sample standard deviation of bulbs. Assume the number of defects follows a normal distribution. Using an confidence level, construct a confidence interval for the population standard deviation (). Also, interpret the results.
The durability times (in hours) of randomly selected ceiling fans have a sample standard deviation of hours. Assume the data come from a normally distributed population. Using an confidence level, construct the confidence interval for the population variance (). Also, interpret the results.
The durability times (in hours) of randomly selected ceiling fans have a sample standard deviation of hours. Assume the data come from a normally distributed population. Using an confidence level, construct the confidence interval for the population standard deviation (). Also, interpret the results.
The weights (in kilograms) of randomly selected boxes of sugar had a sample standard deviation of . Assume the weights are normally distributed. Using a confidence level, construct the confidence interval for the population standard deviation (). Also, interpret the results.
The weights (in kilograms) of randomly selected boxes of sugar had a sample standard deviation of . Assume the weights are normally distributed. Using a confidence level, construct the confidence interval for the population variance (). Also, interpret the results.
The lengths (in centimeters) of randomly selected pencils had a sample standard deviation of . Assume the data comes from a normally distributed population. Using a confidence level, construct a confidence interval for the population variance (). Also, interpret the results.
The lengths (in centimeters) of randomly selected pencils had a sample standard deviation of . Assume the data comes from a normally distributed population. Using a confidence level, construct a confidence interval for the population standard deviation (). Also, interpret the results.
In a survey of parents of children ages , say they check their child’s homework every evening, and say they lose sleep worrying about their child’s academic performance. The survey’s margin of error is . Translate each of these statements into a confidence interval for the true population proportion. Also, approximate the level of confidence of the survey.
In a survey of recent college graduates, say they plan to pursue graduate school within the next two years. Construct a confidence interval for the true proportion of all recent graduates who intend to go on to graduate study.
A national survey polled U.S. adults in . Of those surveyed, said they view renewable energy development as an economic opportunity. Use technology (e.g. a statistical calculator or software) to construct a confidence interval for the true proportion of all U.S. adults who hold this view.
The Digital Trust Institute conducts an annual survey. In the study, U.S. adults were polled; say they trust online transactions, and the remainder were not sure. What is the minimum sample size needed to estimate, with confidence, the true proportion of U.S. adults who trust online transactions, to within of the population proportion?
In a survey of company employees, said they prefer a hybrid work schedule. Construct a confidence interval for the true proportion of all employees who favor hybrid work.
Assume a normally distributed population. A random sample of size yields a sample variance of . Construct a confidence interval for: i) the population variance and ii) the population standard deviation .
In a survey of smartphone users, said they are concerned about battery life. Find the minimum sample size needed to estimate, with confidence, the true proportion of all smartphone users who are concerned about battery life, such that the margin of error is at most .
Out of a sample of college students, reported missing at least one class due to illness in the past month. Find the sample proportion and its complement .
A survey of college students found that prefer online classes over in-person classes. What are the point estimates for and for the proportion of students who prefer online classes?
A survey in asked adult Americans whether they believed government spending should increase to help the economy. said yes. The margin of error was percentage points with confidence. We are to confident that of adult Americans in supported increased government spending. Which of the following is a reasonable interpretation of the survey results?
A national survey of adults found that have never flown in an airplane. The margin of error is percentage points at a confidence level. What does this mean?
A researcher reports a confidence interval for a population proportion. What does the " confidence" signify?
Which type of variable is necessary to estimate the proportion of students who prefer online classes using a confidence interval?
If the sample size is reduced to one-fourth of its original value, what happens to the margin of error for the confidence interval of a population mean?
A medical study aims to estimate the proportion of patients responding to a new treatment. The researchers want a margin of error of at a confidence level. What is the minimum sample size required?
Two surveyors, Aisha and Ben, are tasked with estimating the confidence interval for the proportion of electric cars in a city. They both start with the same point estimate, which is . Aisha calculated her interval to be from to , while Ben's interval is from to . Which surveyor's confidence interval is incorrect?
A student wants to estimate the proportion of people who prefer tea over coffee in her country. She surveys members of her university's tea club and finds that prefer tea. She constructs a confidence interval for the proportion of tea-preferring people in the country. What is the error in her approach?
Researchers identified men and women with a certain inherited trait. The men had brothers and sisters. The women had brothers and sisters. At the significance level, does the data suggest that the proportion of male siblings in these families is less than , the expected proportion in the general population?