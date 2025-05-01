- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem(0)
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel(0)
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean(0)
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required(0)
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- Two Proportions(0)
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Known Variance(0)
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)(0)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion: Videos & Practice Problems
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion Practice Problems
A national poll reports that the proportion of adults who exercise at least three times a week is . Describe the sampling distribution of , the sample proportion of adults who exercise at least three times a week.
Suppose of adults in a city have a gym membership. In a random sample of , is it unusual to find or fewer with a gym membership? Use the -scores.
A recent survey found that of college students prefer online classes. If a random sample of college students is selected, describe the sampling distribution of , the proportion of students who prefer online classes.
A factory receives a batch of capacitors. The quality inspector randomly selects capacitors and will reject the entire batch if or more are found defective. Assume that of all capacitors in the batch are defective. What is the probability that the inspector accepts the batch? Is this acceptance policy reasonable?
A polling organization wants to estimate the proportion of voters who favor a new education policy. They select a simple random sample of voters. To ensure the sampling distribution of is approximately normal, how many additional voters must be sampled if of all voters favor the policy?
A research organization wants to estimate the proportion of people who support a new health policy. They select a simple random sample of people. To ensure the sampling distribution of (the sample proportion) is approximately normal, how many additional people must be sampled if of the population supports the policy?
A train company knows that the proportion of ticket holders who actually board the train is . For a particular trip, tickets are sold, but the train only has seats. What is the probability that or fewer passengers show up for the trip?
A train has seats and all are reserved. On average, of reserved passengers do not board. You are th on the stand-by list. What is the probability you will get a seat?
A recent poll shows that of college students prefer online classes over in-person classes. Suppose a random sample of college students is selected. What is the probability that at most of the sample prefer online classes?
A soccer player takes shots on goal in a season. Historically, she scores on of her shots. Explain why her season scoring rate could reasonably fall between and .
A survey finds that only of adults in a city are vegetarians. If a researcher selects a random sample of adults from this city, explain why a large sample size is necessary for the sampling distribution of the sample proportion to be approximately normal.
A nutritionist is studying the heights of female volleyball players. She records the heights (in inches) of randomly selected players: . What is the sample standard deviation of these heights?
A population has p = 0.3. If a random sample of n = 40 is taken, what is the mean and standard deviation of the sampling distribution of p̂?
What is the formula for the standard deviation of the sampling distribution of the sample proportion?
A survey has n = 50 and p = 0.08. Can the normal distribution be used to approximate the sampling distribution of p̂?
Why must both np and nq be at least 5 to use the normal approximation for the sampling distribution of p̂?
A company finds that 40% of its products are returned. In a random sample of 80 products, what is the probability that at least 38 are returned? Use the normal approximation with continuity correction.
A poll shows 65% of voters support a policy. In a sample of 120 voters, what is the probability that between 70 and 85 voters (inclusive) support the policy? Use the normal approximation with continuity correction.
Which of the following best distinguishes the binomial distribution of the number of successes from the sampling distribution of the sample proportion?
If X is the number of successes in n trials and p̂ = X/n, what is the relationship between their distributions?
What is the purpose of the continuity correction when using the normal approximation for binomial probabilities?
When approximating P(X ≥ k) for a binomial variable using the normal distribution, which value should be used for the continuity correction?
In a population where p = 0.2, a sample of n = 100 is taken. What is the probability that the sample proportion p̂ is greater than 0.25?
A sample of 200 students is taken from a university where 30% of students commute. What is the probability that between 55 and 70 students in the sample commute? (Use normal approximation and continuity correction.)
A news report states that 52% of a city’s residents favor a new law. In a random sample of 150 residents, 90 say they favor the law. Is this sample result unusual? (Use the sampling distribution of p̂ and a significance level of 0.05.)
A fair coin is flipped 60 times. What is the probability that the sample proportion of heads is between 0.4 and 0.6?
A researcher wants to use the normal approximation for a binomial distribution with n = 30 and p = 0.15. Should they proceed? Justify your answer.