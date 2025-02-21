Earlier in this course, we learned how to find probabilities using the binomial formula. If we had n trials with two possible outcomes resulting in x successes and a probability of success p, we could plug all of that information into our binomial formula to find the probability that we were looking for. But as n, our number of trials, or our sample size, gets larger and larger, using the binomial formula can become a much more tedious process. But luckily, there's an easier way. If we were to do a bunch of binomial experiments and plot all of our successes from each sample, we would get a graph that looks like this.

And we can see that this looks just like our normal distribution. And as it turns out, if both np and nq are greater than or equal to five, we can use our normal distribution in order to approximate a binomial probability. So we can use a z score to find a probability instead of having to use the binomial formula. Now this is the process that we're going to walk through together here. So let's go ahead and get started by jumping right into our example.

In this problem, we're told that the probability of someone voting for a particular candidate in a two-person election is 56%, and we want to find here the probability that more than 60 of a sample of 100 people vote for that particular candidate. Now, if we were to do this using the binomial formula, since we're trying to find the probability that more than 60 out of the sample of 100 people voted for this candidate, we would have to find the probability that x is equal to sixty, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-three, all the way up to 100 using the binomial formula 40 different times. And this definitely doesn't sound like a process that we want to do. But remember that if np and nq are greater than or equal to five, we don't have to do that, and we can instead use the normal distribution. So let's check if that's true for this particular problem, that np and nq are greater than or equal to five.

Now here n is equal to 100, that's our total sample size, and we have a p value of 56%. So taking n times p, that's 100 times 0.56. That is definitely greater than or equal to five. That gives us 56. Then if we take n times q that's 100 times 0.44 since that's just one minus p that gives us 44 which is also greater than or equal to five.

Now since both of those are true we know that we can use our normal distribution here in order to approximate this probability. So in order to do that, we need to find our z score. Remember from working with our binomial variable in the past that it has a mean of n times p and a standard deviation that's equal to the square root of npq. So that means that our z score is going to be x minus that mean, that np, over the standard deviation, that's the square root of npq. So to find our z score, we just need to plug all of this information in and do a bit of algebra.

Now, looking at this equation, we obviously need to know what x is. And since in our problem, we're trying to find the probability that more than 60 people voted for this candidate, you may be assuming here that 60 should get plugged in for x. But since we are using our normal distribution to approximate our binomial distribution, we have to make what's called a continuity correction because we're using our continuous normal distribution to approximate our discrete binomial distribution. So looking at our graph here, 60 represents the midpoint of this interval that has a total width of one. That means that either endpoint of this interval can be found by subtracting and adding 0.5.

So that lower endpoint is 59.5, and that upper endpoint is 60.5. In order to make this continuity correction and account for this entire interval, we're going to have to plug in 59.5 or 60.5 as x instead of 60. But how do we know which one to choose? Well, it's based on the probability that we're trying to find. And here I have this cheat sheet that helps us determine whether we need to add or subtract point zero five based on what's told to us in the problem and the probability that we're trying to find.

In this particular problem, we're trying to find the probability that more than 60 people are doing something. So looking at this bottom row down here, since we're looking at the probability that x is greater than 60, we need to go ahead and do our continuity correction by adding point five. So looking at our graph here, this makes sense because accounting for that whole interval, we want to find the probability that x is greater than that entire interval. So using that upper endpoint, we would want to add 0.5 to x. So we're going to use 60.5 when we actually calculate our z score.

So now that we know that we needed to add 0.5 to do our continuity correction here, we can go ahead and actually find z. So coming back up to our problem here, z = x - n × p n × p × q So using that corrected value, 60.5 minus n, that's 100, times p, which is that 0.56, dividing that by the square root of npq, that's 100 times 0.56 times 0.44. Now actually working out this algebra ends up giving us a z score of 0.907. So we know that based on this z score we can now find our probability going to this next step here since we're looking for the probability that x is greater than 60.5.

Remember, having corrected for continuity. This then corresponds to the probability that z is greater than 0.907 and from this point, we know that we can either use a calculator or a z table to find this probability. When you do that, you should end up getting that this probability is equal to 0.182. So this is the probability that more than 60 people out of the sample of 100 vote for that one particular candidate. So here, we've successfully used our normal distribution to approximate our binomial probability, instead of having to use the binomial formula 40 different times.

So we're going to continue getting practice with this coming up in the next couple of videos. Let us know if you have any questions, and I'll see you there.