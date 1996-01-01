Standard Error Calculator

Standard error of the mean: SE = s / √n

Use the dataset 4, 6, 7, 9, 10 to find the standard error.

Example 3 — From raw data

A survey finds p̂ = 0.42 from n = 200. Find the standard error.

Example 2 — Standard error of a proportion

A sample has standard deviation s = 12 and sample size n = 36. Find the standard error.

Example 1 — Standard error of the mean

Q: Is standard error the same as standard deviation?

No. Standard deviation describes variability in the data, while standard error describes variability in the sample-based estimate from sample to sample.

Q: What happens to standard error when sample size increases?

Standard error usually gets smaller as sample size increases, because dividing by √n makes the estimate more stable.

Q: Why does the raw-data mode use sample standard deviation instead of population standard deviation?

Because raw-data mode is designed for sample data, so it uses the sample standard deviation formula with n−1.

Q: What does the confidence interval preview mean?

It shows an interval around the estimate. Mean-based previews automatically use either estimate ± t*·SE or estimate ± z*·SE depending on sample size, while proportion previews use estimate ± z*·SE.